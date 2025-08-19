Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort to host families for Labor Day weekend

Summer is nearing a close as Orange County students prepare to go back to school, but there is still some summer fun to be had this coming Labor Day weekend. Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach invites families to end the season on the water before plunging into the back-to-school grind.

From Aug. 29 through Sept.1, Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort will offer aquatic adventures, food trucks, live entertainment and more family-friendly activities for the long weekend. For more than 60 years the marina has hosted local families for fun in the sun at its waterfront RV resort with full-hookup RV sites and tent camping, rental cottages, pool complex, pirate-themed playground and a 442-slip marina.

The holiday weekend is a chance to enjoy the Newport Dunes’ Inflatable Aquatic Park before it closes for the season. The Aquatic Park will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 29 through Sept.1, complete with a 17-foot slide, monkey bars and other bouncers while kayaks, pedal boats, stand-up paddleboards and electric Duffy boats will be available for rent.

Advertisement

Food trucks will be parked at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort over Labor Day weekend. (Courtesy of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort)

On the shore, food trucks will be parked from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day with a full bar open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hungry swimmers can also order from the resort’s walk-up beachfront bar and grill, Moe B’s Munchies, which serves American classics like hamburgers, hot dogs and pizza along with cocktails and other beverages.

Resort guests can bring their beach chairs, blankets or floats to the sand for “Tunes at the Dunes,” a live music series in the evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Aug. 29 country rock band Kelly Boyz Band will serenade the night, while Family Style, a funk, soul and blues act is scheduled for Aug. 30. The series will close out with ‘80s tribute band, Flashback Heart Attack on Aug. 31. “Movies on the Beach” screenings of family-friendly films are also planned to begin at dusk on Friday and Saturday.

Lawn games and other activities will be available throughout the weekend, including family bingo, arts and crafts, Spikeball, horseshoes and cornhole tournaments. Those looking to say goodbye to summer in style can book a VIP experience with a private beachfront cabana.

To book, visit newportdunes.com. “Tunes at the Dunes” and “Movies on the Beach” are free and open to the public. Food, water sports rentals and parking fees do apply.