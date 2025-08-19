Anaheim warns of ‘most significant and disruptive’ immigration raids as feds swarm city

Officials in Anaheim issued a warning to the public Monday after a spate of immigration raids over the weekend that they called “the most significant and disruptive federal enforcement” the city has seen in weeks.

Anaheim has seen targeted enforcement and “larger activity” since mid-July, when a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking federal agents from using racial profiling to carry out random immigration arrests across the region, officials said.

Around midday on Saturday, agents in three or four black SUVs and a white van arrived at Euclid Car Wash, deploying what appeared to be a smoke canister before detaining one person. The individual was a bystander, not an employee at the car wash, according to the city.

Video of the incident posted on social media showed uniformed, masked agents tackling a man to the ground as he tried to flee through the parking lot. The man was later released.

“I think everybody in the community feels targeted,” said Anaheim City Councilmember Carlos Leon. “There’s just a lot of fear and uncertainty, and it’s really a very destabilizing thing to go through as a city.”

Officials say it was the third time the car wash, on Euclid Street near La Palma Avenue, has seen immigration enforcement activity since early July. Several employees were detained during previous operations.

“Those concerned need to be aware and alert,” the city wrote in a news release.

A day earlier, on Friday, Customs and Border Protection agents took three undocumented immigrants from Mexico and Guatemala into custody outside the Home Depot on Brookhurst Street, according to federal officials. The site has been a frequent target of immigration enforcement.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said the “targeted operation” included a man who has been convicted twice for driving under the influence and has “illegally entered” the country multiple times.

Anaheim has the second-highest Latino population of any Orange County city, behind Santa Ana. More than 121,000 people, roughly 35% of Anaheim’s population, were born outside the United States, according to census data.

Officials have been quick to condemn how federal actions have played out in the city, saying the enforcement has destabilized families, neighborhoods and the local economy, spreading fear and uncertainty.

“At the end of the day, this isn’t about public safety,” Leon said. “It doesn’t make any of us safer. I was born in this country and I’m scared. A lot of folks are in the same boat — even though they’re citizens. ... Just based on the color of their skin or how they look or where they are, that makes them susceptible to being detained.”

Isaac Dominguez, a U.S. citizen who was detained by immigration agents outside the car wash over the weekend, told CBS Los Angeles that he was watching the scene unfold and pump-faked throwing a bottle. At that point, agents deployed some type of smoke canister and chased him down, he said.

Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that Dominguez impeded the investigation and assaulted federal law enforcement.

“He threw an object at a government police vehicle and when approached by agents, attempted to punch them,” McLaughlin said, adding that the two individuals targeted in the sweep have not been found.

Video shows Dominguez calling out that he “can’t breathe” as an agent pins him down. Dominguez, in the interview with CBS Los Angeles, denied assaulting any law enforcement officers and said he feigned throwing a water bottle but did not actually do it. Dominguez could not be reached for additional comment.

“They’re violating all kinds of civil rights,” he told the outlet. “Not to sound like a hero, but I’ve always been one to stand up for the little guy and it being close to home — that being my people — I didn’t think, I just had to do something about it.”

The Anaheim City Council last month voted to join the lawsuit challenging the federal actions, citing concerns with how the enforcement activity has affected residents.

When Leon visited the Home Depot in his district after the raid, he said the people who witnessed the action were scared and angry, but also desperate to find a way to protect their friends and neighbors.

Immigrants and day laborers often congregate at Home Depot stores to find work — and locations across Southern California have become a frequent target for immigration enforcement.

The location in Anaheim is no exception. There have been about a half-dozen raids at the site since federal authorities ratcheted up operations in Southern California in early June.

Still, workers believe they have little choice but to keep showing up to pay their bills.

“A lot of these folks are contributors to our community and to our neighborhoods, so it’s just disheartening,” Leon said. “These are human beings who are being targeted.”