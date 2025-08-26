A landslide triggered by a burst pipe leaves a Newport Beach home yellow-tagged

A bluff collapsed on Vista Bonita in Newport Beach following construction work to a neighboring house.

Back Bay remains a pristine view from the patio of Janet Lester’s split-level home in Newport Beach. Since Friday, though, a trench that helped trigger a landslide has left the area with a collapsed bluff and yellow caution tape in its destructive wake.

On Friday, a construction crew dug a 5-foot-deep trench for the home that abuts Lester’s along Vista Bonita. She said the crew did the work in order to rewire and move a circuit box away from her neighbor’s own back patio to improve their Back Bay views.

Lester, who has lived at her condo home for the past decade, objected to the trench being dug, as it ran through the greenbelt behind her back patio and caused her concerns.

“It’s compromising the slope,” Lester said. “But the homeowners association wouldn’t listen and wouldn’t even let me sit in on their meetings.”

As Lester recalled, the sprinkler system turned on last Friday night when a pipe burst. Water flooded the deeply-dug trenches and soaked the soil.

“At a certain point, everything went down,” she said of the landslide that followed.

Her boyfriend called the Newport Beach Fire Department to the scene. Newport Beach police used a drone to survey the damage from the landslide.

Newport Beach building division officials inspected Lester’s property on Monday and yellow-tagged it.

A closer view of the damage caused by a landslide triggered when a water line burst and soaked the soil. (Susan Hoffman)

The notice taped near her front door notes that there is “major damage” to the slope behind her house. “[A] geologist report, permit, and approved plans through the city of Newport Beach will be required,” it read.

From Lester’s back patio, a bluff that caved last year and left three homes yellow-tagged on Galaxy Drive on the other side of Back Bay is visible. The damage to one property was so severe that occupancy at the home was disallowed.

Lester’s home appears much more unscathed, even as the scars are apparent all around it.

The irrigation system has remained off since the landslide. Caution tape blocks off a trail below where debris hurled to the ground. Cleanup crews shoveled much of the dirt out of the way with heavy machinery on Tuesday morning.

Lester doesn’t know who her neighbor is that had the construction work done. A padlock remained on the front gate when a Daily Pilot reporter attempted to contact that home’s residents.

Lester is worried that the slope’s soil isn’t finished shifting.

“Since the city yellow-tagged my house I have to get a geologist to test the soil,” Lester said.

The landslide could have been much worse. Exposed beams and vegetation helped stabilize it, even as water from the burst line kept gushing.

Frustrated by the whole experience, Lester is exploring her legal options.

“The landslide could have taken the whole slope down,” she said. “Even though it didn’t, all of this damage from what did give way is going be around for a while.”