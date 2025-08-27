Luis C. Garza photography exhibition at Old Orange County Courthouse captures midcentury activism

Luis C. Garza poses in front of his exhibition “The Other Side of Memory” now on display at the Old Orange County Courthouse in Santa Ana.

“Remembrance,” a powerful black-and-white image of a Vietnamese women’s delegation dressed in traditional ao dai formal wear and school uniforms at a Ho Chi Minh commemoration in 1971, hangs in the Old Orange County Courthouse in Santa Ana.

The rare photo from the Soviet Union-backed World Peace Conference in Budapest, Hungary, is part of “The Other Side of Memory: Photographs by Luis C. Garza,” an exhibition of rare photographs chronicling ’60s and ’70s activism on view through the end of the year at the courthouse. Many of the images were pulled from Garza’s archive, with some on public view for the first time.

“The images featured ... document the significance of the Chicano civil rights movement in Southern California and beyond, capturing the spirit of activism and shedding light on the untold stories of these events,” Orange County Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento said in a news release.

Advertisement

“Remembrance” by Luis C. Garza,1971 on display at the Old Orange County Courthouse in Santa Ana. (Courtesy of OC Parks)

Garza, who was born in the South Bronx and later moved to Los Angeles, chronicled the early Chicano movement for La Raza magazine, capturing key moments of resistance. His work has been displayed in prestigious spaces, such as the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture in Riverside and the Autry Museum of the American West in L.A.

A short documentary, “Razón de Ser: Luis C. Garza,” accompanies the O.C. exhibition and features Garza speaking about photography as a form of activism.

“I picked up a camera out of sheer desire to pick up a camera,” Garza said in the film. “It was not intended, I had no arts training, I had no photographic training, and my camera becomes that pen, that sword, that weapon, that ability to make sense of the world that surrounds me.”

The collection also feature moments of activism from the Chicano rights movement in East Los Angeles and the Young Lords Party — a ’60s-era advocacy group formed by Latinos who were inspired by the Black Panthers — protests, as well as feminist marches in New York.

Garza’s archive contains photos of iconic activists, including a 1974 portrait of Cesar Chavez. There are also everyday people. “Say Girl” captures a transgender woman in downtown Los Angeles, also in 1974, striking a sassy pose in a baby doll dress and platforms.

The photographs capture memories shared in the collective consciousness, as well as moments in time remembered only by those who were there. What the photos share is a respect for their subjects, putting the ordinary and the extraordinary in the same interpretive, gray scale light.

This is the latest Latino-inspired exhibit at the historic building in Santa Ana. Sarmiento has worked with OC Parks, which gives free tours of the courthouse, for past exhibits like the Chicano Collection/La Colección Chicana art from Marin’s private collection and “Omnivision: Art Across Boundaries,” which featured Orange County artists.

Anaheim City Councilmember Kristen Maahs and photographer Luis C. Garza. (Courtesy of OC Parks)

Garza and Sarmiento attended a ribbon- cutting opening of the exhibit last week along with OC Parks Director Pam Passow and OC Parks historical commissioners Lynne Yauger, Margaret Moodian and Ray Diaz, as well as Anaheim City Councilmember Kristen Maahs.

Following the ceremony, the officials viewed the exhibit, carefully looking through each photograph, perhaps seeing what Garza did.

“As you approach your subject, you instinctively raise your camera and that nano second exchange with that person is a spiritual exchange,” said Garza. “It is a wonderful exchange, because it is a moment of absolute connectivity.”

“The Other Side of Memory: Photographs by Luis C. Garza” is on view at the Old Orange County Courthouse at 211 W. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana. The exhibition is free and open to the public Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through the end of the year.