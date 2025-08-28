El Brewjo owner plans pop-up burger festival and ‘friendly’ competition in Old Towne Orange

Cesar Cortez holds the “El Lasso Daddy” burger at his smash burger pop-up El Brewjo Burgers at the Chapman Crafted Beer in Orange on Thursday.

Last year, Cesar Cortez, owner of the popular El Brewjo Burgers pop-up in Orange, competed in the Tournament of Cheeseburgers at an open air food market in downtown Los Angeles.

The competition was stacked as high as the burgers. Although El Brewjo took third place, Cortez left feeling like a winner, energized by solidarity with other cooks.

“It was such an eye-opening experience to see the amount of love and support versus competitiveness,” Cortez said. “Everyone was super-welcoming there, and it was just this huge community of people wanting to lift each other up.”

“El Lasso Daddy” from El Brewjo Burgers and cold seltzer on the patio at Chapman Crafted in Orange. (Sarah Mosqueda /TimesOC)

He left longing for a similar event that could showcase the Orange County pop-up burger scene.

“I didn’t want to wait until someone else generated it,” the Orange resident said. “I wanted to take what I saw at the tournament in L.A. and create something here in O.C. for our community and our pop-up vendors.”

Which is how Cortez came to found the inaugural Old Towne Burger Fest in Orange, a friendly burger competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 13 at Chapman Crafted, a brewery popular with college students and locals.

Cortez knows the location well. El Brewjo pops up each Thursday at the pub.

“They are in the heart of Orange, so I thought, what better place than here?” he said.

Cortez and his brother, Alex, started El Brewjo Burgers in 2021, marrying “classic American fare with Mexican flare.”

Smash burgers traditionally feature a patty pressed down with a spatula — or something heavier, such as a cast iron skillet — to create a thin, lacy burger with crispy edges. El Brewjo’s smash burgers spice things up with grilled chilies.

“La Hot Mess,” for example, adds pepper jack cheese, jalapeño relish, grilled jalapeño and Brewjo‘s special sauce to double smash burger patties. The newest menu addition, “El Lasso Daddy,” is inspired by the Western Bacon Cheeseburger at Carl’s Jr. with American cheese, onion rings, bacon and barbecue ranch sauce along with jalapeño relish for heat.

The menu also offers “La Basic Bitch” — double smash patties, American cheese, pickles, grilled onion and Brewjo sauce.

Cesar Cortez, left, and his brother, Alex Cortez, make smash burgers at their pop-up El Brewjo Burgers at Chapman Crafted Beer in Orange. (James Carbone)

Orange County has several smash burger joints — Hammer Burger in Santa Ana, Mario’s Butcher in Newport Beach and Matty’s Patty’s in Costa Mesa — but for his event, Cortez wanted to focus on lesser-known pop-ups to give them exposure.

“We’re utilizing what we have learned to create this platform to highlight other vendors that many people may not be aware of,” Cortez said. “I have been fortunate enough to meet and become friends with a lot of the pop-up vendors around here, and I know how hard it can be to get your name out there and get people to come try you out.”

Filipino fusion Banger Lumpia, Pork & the Pickle, Jolly Burger, slider concept MoBites and Brew Krew Catering are among those competing.

“We’ll also have a panel of judges who will ultimately determine who the best burger [was made by] and a people’s choice award,” said Cortez.

Panelists include Orange Mayor Dan Slater, Made in Orange County founder Sergio Contreras Jr., Orange County Register food writer Brock Keeling, Brandy Romero, who runs the @theresnoplacelikeorange Instagram account, and digital creatorLily of @OCfeed.

Since El Brewjo is not competing, Cortez will serve as the final judge — a conscious decision to keep the focus on his culinary comrades in an effort to replicate the energy he encountered at the Tournament of Cheeseburgers, which was presented by the LAist radio station and hosted by the Smorgasbord Los Angeles market.

“I just wanted to create something to give back to my Old Towne Orange community, while highlighting some awesome talent,” Cortez said.

Old Towne Burger Fest is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 13 at Chapman Crafted at 123 N. Cypress St. in Orange. Grab a bite from El Brewjo Burgers every Thursday at Chapman Crafted and follow them on Instagram @elbrewjo for the full pop-up schedule.