Try your luck at Roger’s Gardens Midnight Market this Halloween season

Two guests spin a wheel of fortune during the Roger’s Gardens Midnight Market Halloween Boutique in Corona del Mar on Wednesday. This year’s event is inspired by after-dark bazaars, fortunetellers and nomadic merchants of the world.

Earlier this week shoppers stepped up to a wheel of fortune to try their luck at Roger’s Gardens’ Midnight Market in Corona del Mar, where some customers got a sneak peek of the immersive retail experience that opens to the public Friday.

The Halloween boutique’s 2025 theme is inspired by mystical after-dark bazaars. As customers step inside, a skeleton propped up in an elaborate fortune teller’s booth beckons those who dare to enter to take a spin at the giant wheel just beyond deep purple curtains. A market directory lists the eight areas of the boutique, such as the Remedy & Root Apothecary where large cauldrons bubble over and the Nightshade Nursery that’s filled with artificial Venus flytraps and black orchids artfully arranged under glass cloches.

An eye-ball flower is one of the featured items at this year’s Midnight Market Halloween Boutique at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

While the boutique takes inspiration from fortunetellers and nomadic merchants, the visual merchandisers and prop designers at Roger’s Gardens don’t need a crystal ball to predict the trends in spooky holiday decor.

Each year, the team spends months traveling and researching ahead of the annual event to make sure the theatrical shopping atmosphere reflects what is current in decor and design.

“It really is 365 days a year for us, we don’t ever stop thinking about it,” said Crystal Pittman, home decor and holiday buyer for Roger’s Gardens. “The true purchasing process starts in January so we have to commit to this inventory and commit to our theme a few months before that.”

Last year, the boutique’s theme was the Gathering featuring witches in a forest. This year’s theme was partially inspired by the shopping and scouting the team does in preparation for the Halloween and Christmas boutiques that includes an annual trip to Europe.

Pumpkin-shaped party figurines are among the featured items at the nursery’s Midnight Market Halloween Boutique. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Pittman and head merchant Hedda Staines, along with the rest of the crew, are always closely following trends through a range of influences, including fashions.

“It all trickles down from the runway,” said Pittman. “We keep a pulse on everything that is happening in the industry through different designers, through different companies, then we define what is best for our customers.”

By sticking to the store’s core values, Pittman said the team works together to interpret current trends in a way that makes sense for the Roger’s Gardens customer. The seasonal decor will always included decorations that lean heavily into botanicals and flowers along with tableware for hosting, but unexpected curiosities are also top-sellers.

Artist and creator Emily Morgan holds one of her Halloween-themed greenhouses found at Roger’s Gardens’ Halloween Boutique opening to the public Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Detailed dolls and intricate miniature houses that are offered at the boutique have been carefully handcrafted by artists. Such collectibles are always a scream for shoppers.

This year, senior visual merchandiser Emily Morgan created a miniature haunted greenhouse inspired by the nursery element at Roger’s Gardens and a Halloween confection shop, each complete with ghostly figures.

“My signature styling on it is the wood planking, with the edges worn down,” Morgan said of the tiny slats she added to the outside of her little structures, giving them the creaky appearance of worn wood. She uses tweezers to arrange the small-scale ivy and other plants within the greenhouse.

“It is very painstaking but once it’s done, it is so satisfying,” Morgan said.

Artist and creator Susan Monroe stands with one of the trick-or-treat dolls she created for the Halloween boutique at Roger’s Gardens. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Susan Monroe, gourmet food buyer for Roger’s Gardens, built a lively scene with a chubby mummy sitting beside a black-feathered Halloween tree, surrounded by his trick-or-treat spoils. As an artist, Monroe creates dolls she has entered in competition at the Orange County Fair for the last 32 years.

“I’ve won the highest honor there, which is Best in Show,” she said. “I also did a feature exhibit for them of all my creations over the years.”

On Wednesday morning, preview customers were eyeing Morgan and Monroe’s models. After Aug. 29, the boutique will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. As more excited customers make merchandise disappear, the space will change and evolve before morphing into the Christmas boutique.

That doesn’t mean the crew is off the market, however. The team is already planning their creations for next Halloween.

“Right now, I am working on a series of skeleton trees made of sprinkler wire, telephone wire, electrical wire with paper, clay and fabric,” said Monroe. “But that’s for next year.”

The visual merchandisers and prop designers at Roger’s Gardens welcome shoppers to the Midnight Market. (Courtesy of Roger’s Gardens)

Roger’s Gardens is located at at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Road, Corona del Mar.