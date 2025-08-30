Garden Grove tables proposal to reaffirm 2017 position on immigration enforcement

The city of Garden Grove has opted against issuing a statement in response to current immigration raids.

The Garden Grove City Council has decided not to take a public position on the federal immigration raids that swept through parts of town this summer.

Supporters of the proposal that would have reaffirmed the fact that local police are not involved in immigration enforcement failed to convince their peers to officially acknowledge a climate of fear following federal raids in the city.

On Aug. 19, agents briefly detained a father outside of a local elementary school after he dropped off his son. Agents eventually released the man after he provided documentation, according to Garden Grove Unified. Agents have also arrested day laborers outside of a Home Depot in the city.

Councilmember Ariana Arestegui sought to reaffirm a symbolic resolution promoting “community harmony and safety” that a prior council passed in January 2017 at the onset of the first Trump administration.

“It pains me to hear that folks feel like they can’t even take their kids to school anymore,” she said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “Because things feel like they’re getting so intense that I felt that it’s important for us to make a statement as a collective body.”

The original resolution touted Garden Grove as a diverse city — one that promoted “harmony.” It also denounced hate speech and stressed that the Police Department is not involved in immigration enforcement.

“The things that we were worried about back then, a lot of them have turned into a reality now,” Arestegui said.

But not all of her colleagues saw a need to renew the resolution or felt comfortable with its language, whether old or new.

George Brietigam, a retired Los Angeles Police Department officer, opposed the 2017 resolution as a resident and did not support reaffirming it as a sitting councilmember.

“It’s not making anyone feel safer,” Brietigam argued. “But what is it doing? It’s putting a target on our back.”

He claimed that the federal government would increase enforcement if the resolution was reaffirmed.

Garden Grove, which has sizable Latino and Asian populations, is just the latest Orange County city to grapple with how to respond to immigration raids by armed and often masked agents.

In February, Santa Ana reaffirmed its standing as the county’s sole “sanctuary city.” Anaheim voted in April to reaffirm its “welcoming city” status.

Aside from symbolic stances, Santa Ana, Anaheim and Costa Mesa have dedicated immigrant relief funds for those impacted by beefed up enforcement.

Huntington Beach’s conservative City Council declared theirs a “non-sanctuary city” before raids targeting Latino neighborhoods. A divided Orange City Council tabled a resolution opposing the use of masks by federal immigration agents.

Garden Grove Councilmember Joe DoVinh did not see urgency in reaffirming the city’s “harmony” stance and moved to table the discussion.

“It’s not as terrifying as some people make it out to be,” he said. “I do feel for the families, but I don’t want to give into fear. I do believe the storm will blow over.”

DoVinh, describing himself as a “free speech absolutist,” said he did not want to vote for a statement critical of hate speech, which, generally, is constitutionally protected.

Councilmember Yesenia Muñeton offered a contrasting view.

“I urge us, as a united council, to acknowledge what is happening in our city is both real and it’s frightening,” she said. “We must let our community know that we see them and that we share in their fear. We must make clear that we do not approve of injustice.”

Brietigam caused a stir during the discussion when he used part of the resolution’s framing of Garden Grove against it.

“We’re supposed to look at the overall effect on the community, not just placate one small group,” he said. “You’re looking at a diverse community in Garden Grove. It doesn’t just have illegal aliens in it.”

But unlike in 2017, the current council couldn’t find majority support. Five councilmembers moved to table discussion of the resolution indefinitely, with Arestegui and Muñeton dissenting. The motion failed 7-2.