New additions, some with O.C. family ties, join Bowers Museum’s permanent collection

At the Bowers Museum on a busy Saturday, visitors lined up for a guided tour of “World of the Terracotta Warriors: New Archaeological Discoveries in Shaanxi in the 21st Century.” The exhibition features newly unearthed treasures, some of which made their North American debut at the Orange County show.

Such high profile exhibitions helped the Santa Ana Museum build its reputation over the years, but there are other noteworthy additions that may not capture as much public attention.

Not far from the popular exhibit, for example, a small jewel box exhibition showcases new pieces that will stay at Bowers long after the terracotta warriors have marched on.

“First Look: New Acquisitions at Bowers Museum” is a rotating exhibition celebrating the most recent additions to the permanent collection, presenting a behind-the-scenes look at the curatorial vision guiding the museum’s future.

“This exhibition offers the rare opportunity for visitors to experience the artworks for the first time,” said Tianlong Jiao, chief curator and vice president of collections and programs. “Our hope is to keep the permanent galleries fresh, in addition to our special featured exhibitions, like ‘World of the Terracotta Warriors’ that is now on view through Oct. 19.”

New additions to the ever-evolving permanent collection go through a process that “First Look” also highlights through an infographic included in the exhibition.

A detailed shot of “Headdress (Perak),” from the late 20th century, Ladakh, India. The piece is a gift of Peter and Signe Keller and among Bowers Museum’s newest acquisitions. (Courtesy of Bowers Museum)

“When acquiring art, Bowers aims to collect items that fit our mission and vision while also maintaining a strict code of ethics and efficiency,” said Katy Hess, director of collections. “Currently, we are focused on developing our established collections from the Americas, Asia, Africa, Oceania and Orange County in particular, with less of a focus on European or Anglo-American art.”

Many of the acquisitions come to the museum through donations and in the last 10 years alone, nearly 80 donors have contributed to the acquisition of about 3,290 objects.

Each item goes through multiple levels of review before being accepted, and the museum considers the object’s condition, size, cultural context, provenance, presence of duplicates in the existing collection and available storage space. Staff time and resources are also taken into account to ensure that it is legal and ethical to acquire the object and that the museum has the resources to properly care for it.

“On average, it takes three to six months between first contact about a donation and formal acceptance into the collection,” said Hess. “If the necessary conditions don’t align for us to take a donation, we usually refer the potential donor to another institution who may be interested in acquiring the items.”

The final step is uploading the piece into the digital collection, so works can be used for educational purposes regardless of whether they are currently on display.

The digital collection is accessible in the exhibition on an interactive digital kiosk and via QR code, with categories that include “Fine Art,” “All Things Orange County” and “New Acquisitions.”

Jiao said each object presents a great story and reflects a donor’s trust in the museum to perpetuate value to future generations.

One example is “The Vessel with Corn Motif” (1990) by Indigenous potter Juanita Suazo Dubra. The gift by the Charles and Carolyn Weaver Family Trust drew a dozen members of the Weaver clan to the Aug. 30 opening of “First Look.”

“They were all there to honor their grandparents, no longer with us, who had owned the vessel that was donated and it was very touching to see how they all came together,” Jiao said. “They remarked on how proud their grandparents would be.”

Guanyin, mid-20th century, China, a gift of Kang and Hsiang-Lin Hsu and family and among Bowers Museum’s new acquisitions. (Courtesy of Bowers Museum)

A mid-20th century wood sculpture of Guanyin, an East Asian bodhisattva, a Sanskrit term for an enlightened being known for compassion and mercy, is among the new additions to the permanent collection. The gift is from Kang and Hsiang-Lin Hsu and family, which issued this statement:

“We chose to donate this sculpture of Guanyin to Bowers, not only for its public visibility, but also as a gesture of trust in a museum that has long engaged with Asian art and our family’s cultural heritage.”

The museum intends to rotate the exhibition annually and will select the representative art works from the new acquisitions over the course of the next year.

“First Look: New Acquisitions at Bowers Museum” is on view now and will be rotated annually. Bowers Museum is located at 2002 N. Main Street, Santa Ana. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. For more details visit bowers.org/firstlook.