‘Tastemakers of Orange County’ offers Asian and Pacific Islander flavors from area chefs

OCAPICA’s Tastemakers of Orange County event at Segerstrom Center for the Arts will feature flavors of Asian and Pacific Islander cuisine from Orange County chefs.

When it comes to cultural appreciation, there is no better (or tastier) way to learn and understand than through food. On Sept. 24, the Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA) aims to create such culinary connection with the return of “Tastemakers of Orange County.”

Nearly 30 chefs will celebrate the influence of Asian and Pacific Islander flavors in local restaurants by serving all-you-can-eat gourmet bites at the Julianne & George Argyros Plaza at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Now in its ninth year, the outdoor event also serves as a fundraising opportunity with proceeds benefiting OCAPICA’s many programs. Tickets for “Tastemakers of Orange County” are priced at $250 for VIPs, which allows early entry at 6 p.m., and $195 for general admission from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Participating chefs this year include Leonard Chan and Dominic Iapello of Stowaway Tiki Bar, Shachi Mehra of Adya, Allan Tea of Cali Dumpling, Henry Pineda of Lola’s by MFK, Ed Lee of Toast Kitchen & Bakery, Amar Santana of Vaca and Ross Pangilinan of Terrace by Mix Mix.

Attendees can also look forward to bites from Nok’s Kitchen, Hamamori, Paradise Dynasty, Taco Mesita, Smoke Queen BBQ, Garlic and Chives, A Market, Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens and many more.

In addition to the gourmet bites, the event will also feature DJ MoJoe as well as a live musical performance from Hawaii-born artist Masin, who will perform songs from her latest project, “She, The Album.” Masin blends R&B with island rhythms and worked with Siaosi, known for collaborating with some of the biggest names in reggae, for her new release.

Tastemakers of Orange County in Costa Mesa will feature flavors of Asian and Pacific Islander cuisine. (Phuc To)

Established in 1997, the Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance serves 80,000 people annually by offering multilingual mental health services for youth and families, job training and career pathways for under-served residents, housing stability programs and youth leadership development. OCAPICA is also dedicated to protecting immigrant communities, be it from recent ICE raids or hate crimes by maintaining partnerships with trusted community translators, offering hate crime incident resources and in-depth guides on obtaining red cards through the Immigrant Legal Resource Center.

The annual event supports OCAPICA and its mission of building a healthier, stronger communities, one bite at a time.

The ninth annual Tastemakers of Orange County is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Julianne & George Argyros Plaza at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. For tickets visit ocapica.org/tmoc.