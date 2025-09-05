I do, take two: Couple revisit first-ever wedding and reception at Anaheim hotel

Renee and Mark Sherman toast each other at their 40th wedding anniversary renewal ceremony at Hilton Anaheim.

Mark and Renee Sherman’s first date was on March 24, 1979. Renee drove because she was 16 and Mark, then 15, didn’t yet have his driver’s license. They went miniature golfing at Camelot in Anaheim.

That first date blossomed into romance and on June 30, 1985, the couple were married before more than 300 guests at the still-under-construction Anaheim Hilton and Towers.

Forty years later, due to some serendipity, on Aug. 16 the Shermans returned to the hotel with their three grown children, six grandchildren, other family members and close friends to renew their vows and celebrate their anniversary.

The original plan for the couple’s 40th anniversary celebration was simply a dinner with family and some friends at a local restaurant in San Diego, where they now live. But this idea expanded when Katie Galloway, the Shermans’ daughter, decided to reach out to the hotel’s general manager, Sergio Bocci, for a congratulatory letter she could present to her parents.

“And the response was just incredible,” Galloway said. “It was, ‘Yeah, absolutely, we’ll do a letter, we’ll do flowers, but the hotel also just went through a 40th renovation. Would your parents be interested in some type of weekend getaway or vow renewal?’”

Renee and Mark Sherman toast each other during their 1985 wedding reception. (Courtesy of the Sherman family)

The hotel, today known as Hilton Anaheim, covered the cost of the venue for the ceremony and reception space, hotel suites to accommodate immediate family, flowers, food and cake, DJ, photos, video and spa day for Renee, her daughter and daughter-in-law. The celebration was much smaller than their actual wedding — with 37 guests — but uniquely memorable.

“It was gorgeous and they took the colors that we used for our original wedding and just modernized everything and it was so fun to see what the team at Hilton did to bring this all back to us 40 years later,” Renee Sherman said.

“Our goal wasn’t to recreate our wedding, and all of that, but just kind of at this stage in our lives, it seemed really neat to kind of come back there full circle,” said Mark Sherman. “All those memories of the venue and everything.”

Mark said the hotel wanted to recreate the wedding cake, which he called “the ultimate ’80s wedding cake and, you know [with] tons of piping and this and that.”

It turned out that Renee still had all her planning notes from the original wedding.

“So she knew what hors d’oeuvres they had and they said, ‘Oh, we can do those, we’ll do those hors d’oeuvres for you,’” Mark said.

Renee and Mark Sherman walk back up the aisle after being married on June 30, 1985. (Courtesy of the Sherman family)

He said the florist looked at the photos of Renee’s bouquet from the wedding and that inspired the bouquet for the renewal ceremony.

“It was perfect,” he said. “It was just the right look and everything.”

According to Bocci, the Sherman wedding 40 years ago was the first wedding held at the hotel and one of its longtime servers who worked at the time of the 1979 wedding was actually able to serve at the renewal event.

Mark and Renee Sherman are all smiles after renewing their wedding vows at their 40th anniversary celebration at Anaheim Hilton. (Radiance Photography)

Bocci also enjoyed meeting the couple.

“It’s a fantastic family,” Bocci said. “Showed up with their grandkids and their three children, and it was just a really great family event.”

Bocci said it was a great way for a couple to celebrate milestones. It’s “an opportunity to get back and really create that connection with the past guests that we don’t get to do that often, right? We do thousands of weddings and events and sometimes...you never get to see those folks again.”

Seeing all the recreations of the couple’s wedding, the memories came flooding back, Renee said.

“To watch certain things be recreated 40 years later, it was surprising how emotional we were,” she said. “It was those little things that you don’t remember until you see [them] again, or you picture yourself in that place again, and it took me back.”

Renee and Mark Sherman recreate a 1985 moment on a staircase at the Hilton Anaheim during the celebration of their 40th wedding anniversary. (Radiance Photography)

Part of the magic for the couple was having their children and grandchildren participate in the ceremony. Their children spoke about the past, present and future during the ceremony before Mark and Renee said their vows — which were remarkably similar to the original ceremony.

“It’s what makes our marriage work, because we value the same things. Even some of the same stories that we both had in our vows and small little things were identical,” Renee said.

Renee and Mark Sherman pose on a staircase at the Hilton Anaheim on their 1985 wedding day. (Courtesy of the Sherman family )

Galloway said her parents really wanted the renewal to be about where they are in their lives now.

“To them that is about being grandparents and seeing their kids of that next generation,” she said. “They had this wonderful idea where my brothers and I were the officiants of sorts … and then the kids, the ones that were wanting to and able to participate, did have a role. So some of the little girls were flower girls. My kiddo just kind of ran around during the ceremony, so it was really sweet to see all that.”