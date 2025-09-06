Anaheim Chamber of Commerce seeks to reinvent itself after corruption scandal

Dara Maleki stands near an Anaheim Chamber of Commerce commemorative archway dedicated in 1995 on Center Street Promenade.

More than a month in, boxes remain unpacked and stacked in corners at the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce’s new downtown office near City Hall.

Interim President and chief executive Dara Maleki is shyly apologetic for the suite’s appearance, as the handful of paid staff that remain go about their workdays.

Maleki, a small business owner in the Anaheim Resort district, hopes the move signals new beginnings for the chamber — and a return to its roots.

“Getting back to downtown was vitally important,” Maleki said. “I wanted to show people that we’re going to strike our independence, and we’re going to represent all of Anaheim.”

Under the previous leadership of Todd Ament, the chamber shared office space with Visit Anaheim, a tourism bureau, and a powerful political consultancy, Jeff Flint’s FSB Public Affairs, in a building near Angel Stadium.

“Some would call it ‘Anaheim Inc.,’” Maleki quipped.

In the wake of an FBI political corruption probe in Orange County that publicly surfaced in May 2022, Ament, who agreed to plead guilty to fraud charges, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 14.

Ament, who resigned months before federal prosecutors charged him, referred to a small clique of power brokers that pulled the strings at Anaheim City Hall as a “cabal” in a phone conversation intercepted by the FBI.

“That will always be a part of our history,” Maleki said. “At the end of the day, we have to move forward.”

The business group nearly didn’t have the chance. In April, former chief executive Jerry Jordan notified employees via email that the chamber would be shuttering, as the corruption scandal led to contract terminations and a sullied reputation.

But the following month, an effort to save the chamber took hold.

Maleki was appointed interim president and chief executive. Michael Johnson, a lobbyist for Republic Services, a trash collecting company, became chair of the board of directors.

“A city of this size needs a chamber of commerce,” Maleki said. “Small businesses and businesses at-large need a voice. In the long-term, I’m hoping that we’ll become a large chamber. We’ll probably get there in a couple years. It will take a little bit of time, but we do have to build the trust back.”

Part of that effort includes an emphasis on transparency.

As an example, Maleki allowed a reporter to peruse thick binders on everything from Anaheim First, a controversial nonprofit once affiliated with the chamber, to old membership lists.

The Anaheim First binder, upon review, showed Flint’s behind-the-scenes involvement, as his name appears in agendas for key meetings. BadFish Media, a Flint-affiliated company at the time, also made nearly $40,000, as invoiced for related promotional work. (Flint was not accused of wrongdoing in the case.)

“I’m not shying away from the past, as you can see,” Maleki said. “Everything that you see here is just history.”

Missing from the bookcases of binders: the chamber’s retail cannabis files, which could offer details into what led to one of Ament’s felony convictions; he is expected to attempt to withdraw his guilty plea on that matter later this month.

“We had that file but after Ament’s resignation, it miraculously disappeared,” Maleki said. “I would love to see if any legitimate work was done for the Cannabis Task Force that wanted to work on an ordinance.”

Board Chair Mike Johnson and Interim President/CEO Dara Maleki, from left. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

Maleki is also making a break from the past in disclosing publicly who its board members are from the local business community. A list provided to TimesOC includes Joel Kott from Kott Realty, a company whose leaders were critical of the Angel Stadium deal that was killed amid the FBI probe.

It also lists Ross McCune of Caisteal Builders, a onetime Ament ally who previously served as board chair during’s Ament’s tenure.

“Ament did things outside of the visibility of his board and staff,” Maleki said. “McCune has been a great supporter of us moving the chamber forward.”

In criminal court, the chamber is making the case that it is a victim of Ament’s and deserves more than $260,000 in restitution for allegedly “fleecing” the organization.

“Ament exploited the chamber’s reputation, acted outside staff and Board oversight and abused his CEO authority, all to enrich himself,” the Aug. 19 court document alleges.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has argued in court that the chamber is not a victim in the case.

Daniel Silva, an attorney representing Ament, declined to comment.

The chamber is also suing Visit Anaheim for an alleged breach of contract and is demanding $7 million. The complaint alleges that the organization terminated a longstanding funding agreement with the chamber shortly after the independent corruption report’s release in order to appear proactive.

It “viewed the Chamber as a political liability and elected to unilaterally sever its relationship to protect itself from reputational harm,” the lawsuit asserts.

“Our agreement allowed for termination in cases of fraud or criminal conduct by the Chamber’s leadership,” Mike Waterman, chief executive of Visit Anaheim, told TimesOC. “Despite these facts, the chamber has chosen to pursue an improper complaint against us. We remain fully confident in the integrity of our decision and are prepared to defend it in court.”

While the chamber makes its cases in court, its reform agenda includes a key withdrawal from the political arena. The chamber’s political action committee, a vehicle that spent $237,000 backing former Mayor Harry Sidhu in 2018, has been retired.

Aside from transparency efforts and a political retreat, the chamber’s reform efforts also call small businesses the backbone of Anaheim’s economy and sees rebuilding opportunities in reaching out to business owners in Little Arabia and along Beach Boulevard as it primes for a retail revitalization.

The chamber introduced new membership tiers ranging from $299 to $1,499 annually toward that end.

Despite increased transparency and an emphasis on small businesses, the chamber’s reform effort has drawn some skepticism.

“Having a chamber of commerce is a good thing, in general, for cities and it’s a way to bring businesses together for the common good,” former Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait previously told TimesOC. “That wasn’t what the chamber was in Anaheim. It was run by special interests for special interests. Time will tell if this will truly be a fresh start.”

Maleki was a contributor to Sidhu’s 2018 mayoral campaign.

“We didn’t know what we know now at that time,” he said as one of the ex-mayor’s former supporters. “Sidhu on the front side looked like someone who had the best interests of not only the business community, but the community at large.”

Maleki’s reform efforts remain an uphill battle beyond convincing skeptics, but measurable progress is being made.

Since his arrival, he has reported an increase in membership from 250 to 300. Maleki’s hoping to up that number to 500.

“I will be here for as long as the board continues seeing progress,” he said. “We’re not out of the [woods]. There’s still some financial challenges that we’ve got to be cautious about. But we have a pretty good baseline of where we’re going.”