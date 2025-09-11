New skatepark grinds into Santa Ana’s East End

A new skatepark in downtown Santa Ana has transformed an underutilized alley into a space for the local skate community.

A new skatepark has been created in what was once an underutilized alley way in downtown Santa Ana, stoking locals who have waited several years to see it come to life.

Three young men spent Tuesday afternoon skateboarding the strip of concrete that’s been transformed from a truck loading zone and trash enclosure into a skate spot between the 5th Street parking garage and the Frida Cinema.

“This is something that has literally been yearned for in the community of the longest time,” said skateboarder Fransisco De Vargas.

The long-awaited skatepark is the result of a private and public partnership between the city of Santa Ana and the Chase family, which donated $250,000 to build the park on city-owned land and will maintain it as part of a license agreement with the city.

“This has been 15 years in the making,” Ryan Chase said at the facility’s Sept. 5 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Chase, a third-generation real estate developer and principal at S&A Management, is known for galvanizing East End Santa Ana with concepts like the 4th Street Market food hall and shopping hub Collective2one9.

“It’s clear that skating drives culture within downtown areas,” said Chase. “And we felt that it would be a good addition to our Santa Ana community.”

Kyle Berard, a skatepark designer and builder at Front Rock Concrete, was tapped for the project. He said the park is meant to encourage all skill levels.

“This design offers options for everyone, whether you are just starting out and learning how to push and keep balance, or you’re a lifelong skateboarder looking for a fun, low-impact session,” Berard said in a statement.

The build out the new skatepark is the result of the private-public partnership between the city of Santa Ana and the Chase family. (Courtesy of OC Parks)

An A-frame up against the wall unlocks wall ride options and a good shallow end at the bottom of the park washes out to a steep bank that leads to a metal edge. The park is decorated with graffiti art and special details such as a raised mound painted to look like an orange wedge that Chase calls a “skateable orange” and a nod to Orange County.

“It’s a very unique, art-filled space, free for people of all ages,” Chase said. “Visitors to the area can now add this amenity to the long list of things to do in DTSA, alongside grabbing food, drinks, shopping and so much more.”

Berard agreed the skatepark’s proximity to Santa Ana’s vibrant downtown area is part of what makes it unique.

“What is different about this park in comparison to most of its SoCal counterparts is the location right downtown,” Berard said. “Having the park so centrally located brings a different feel to it all; a perfect location for a day trip.”

Chase said that in the days leading up to the official Sept. 5 opening of East End Skate Park, it was a challenge to keep skaters from trying it out.

“I guess that’s a good problem to have,” Chase said. “I know folks are really excited — and so are we.”