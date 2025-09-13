Following a child’s Fourth of July death, Buena Park may ask voters to weigh a ban on fireworks

Buena Park could potentially put a fireworks ban on the ballot after an 8-year-old girl died at a Fourth of July house party.

The Fourth of July death of an 8-year-old girl killed by what police allege were illegal fireworks in Buena Park has renewed debate about whether even “safe and sane” fireworks should remain legal in the city.

The day after authorities identified the victim, Jasmine Nguyen, the Buena Park City Council began studying the issue, which returned Tuesday for formal discussion.

During the council meeting, Councilmember Susan Sonne spoke out the most strongly against the sale of legal fireworks, such as fountains and morning glory sparklers.

“Many communities do ban all fireworks and have a far more peaceful holiday,” she said. “According to the National Fire Protection Assn., there is no safe way to use consumer fireworks. Calling them ‘safe and sane’ does not make them so.”

She added that law enforcement officials have told her that the sale of legal fireworks makes enforcement against illegal fireworks — exploding bottle rockets, M-80s and the like — nearly impossible.

Buena Park has stopped the sale of “safe and sane” fireworks before.

Following the death of Xavier Morales, 9, from a stray bullet amid fireworks celebrations in 2002, a previous council passed a ban the next year. Buena Park voters suspended and then overturned the prohibition with a ballot measure in 2004.

Though Sonne opposed fireworks sales in the city, she favored exploring a ballot measure asking residents to weigh in rather than following in the footsteps of a council two decades prior.

Police Chief Frank Nunes told councilmembers that his department took 167 calls for service regarding illegal fireworks on July Fourth. Officers wrote 38 tickets — a few from a pilot drone program — before diverting attention to the scene of the tragic accident.

Police arrested Earl Decastro, 46, on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter shortly after the allegedly illegal fireworks display in front of his home “misfired” and ignited other fireworks near where partygoers, including Jasmine, had gathered. Jasmine, an Anaheim elementary school student, died in the hospital shortly after the accident.

The Orange County district attorney’s office is still reviewing the case and has not filed criminal charges.

As fireworks stands are successful fundraisers for nonprofits, several residents spoke out against a ban.

“Please don’t take our money from us,” pleaded Don Harbert, lead pastor at The Way Fellowship. “If you remove the money for our nonprofit, you’ll cripple many of our activities [and] our community programs.”

Legal fireworks sales help fund the church’s charitable outreach, such as filling backpacks with school supplies for needy children, Harbert said.

Briana Graham-Ramos, who lives close to the house where Jasmine was fatally injured, passionately called on the city to outlaw all fireworks.

In the hours before the accident, she called police to report illegal fireworks around 3:30 p.m.

“It should not have taken six hours and a dead girl to put an end to this madness …but here we are,” Graham-Ramos said.

Like Sonne, Councilmember Connor Traut favors a ballot measure but wants Buena Park to hire a consultant to carry out a survey before taking action.

“I know people are going to be pretty divided on this issue, but I think for us to make the best decision — I think the best decision is whether to ask the voters to decide it — you’ve got to do a poll.”

Traut asked if the city was collecting a fee from legal firework sales under a state law meant to help communities combat illegal fireworks. Jurisdictions can collect up to 7% of legal fireworks sales; Buena Park has collected a 1% sales tax from such sales.

Councilmember Carlos Franco favored keeping sales legal as a funding source for nonprofits and questioned whether a cheaper in-house survey could be done instead of hiring a consultant.

“For us to put this on the ballot, I think is too costly,” he said.

But a majority of councilmembers favored hiring a consultant to poll residents while exploring the expansion of drone surveillance on New Year’s Eve.

Buena Park will also look into adopting an ordinance to collect the 7% fireworks fee allowed under state law.