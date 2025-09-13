Cypress readies search for a new city manager amid continued political turmoil

Cypress appointed a new interim city manager during a meeting where councilmembers traded accusations against each other.

The Cypress City Council appeared unified on Monday when it voted unanimously to appoint Sean Joyce as interim city manager, but that accord proved short-lived as tensions flared over former City Manager Peter Grant’s contentious resignation last month..

Joyce, a former Irvine city manager, will serve in the interim role beginning Sept. 15 while Cypress carries out a search for a permanent hire.

Prior to Monday’s vote, Joyce spoke with council members by phone.

“I found him to be extremely knowledgeable,” Mayor David Burke said. “I’m excited to have his experience and a fresh set of eyes here in Cypress.”

Councilmember Bonnie Peat also praised Joyce’s resume and experience, which includes stints as interim city manager in five cities since his retirement.

“I think you’ll do a great job,” Peat told Joyce at the council meeting. “You definitely have a good foundation to work from.”

The council approved Joyce’s contract with a salary equal to Grant’s, but with no benefits as a retired employee.

His tenure, which immediately follows interim City Manager Matt Burton’s brief stint, is expected to provide at least a six-month window for the council to conduct a search for a permanent replacement.

But with the leadership vacuum created in the wake of Grant’s resignation, political feuds and accusations resumed after the council took its vote.

Peat criticized Burke’s leadership as mayor and took issue with statements he’d made in the past about forging a new beginning in Cypress with Grant gone.

“Mr. Mayor, you want to turn the page,” she said. “You cannot do this without building a team and earning the trust of the organization, your colleagues, the staff and the community. I think we have lost that.”

Peat’s critiques gave way to Councilmember Scott Minikus’ comments, which some of his council colleagues derided as baseless personal attacks.

Minikus referred to an anonymous email he read aloud and called Mayor Pro Tem Leo Medrano’s mental well-being into question.

The email made unsubstantiated claims that Medrano walked home through “trees and bushes” to avoid a constituent after a council meeting in a rushed, “almost paranoid” manner.

That claim followed another accusation levied against Medrano by Minikus during the Aug. 25 council meeting, based on an email sent to the city June 17 by someone requesting anonymity, alledging Medrano had been seen acting disorderly at LAX.

TimesOC reviewed the June 17 message, which was initially sent to a city staffer’s email address. An executive assistant to the council and city manager forwarded it to Grant, who, at Peat’s request, forwarded to the entire council on July 5.

Medrano did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

The mayor pro tem finds himself in Minikus’ crosshairs after a performance evaluation of Grant that preceded the city manager’s resignation.

Medrano missed a May 21 special meeting on whether to direct City Atty. Fred Galante to turn over documents related to accusations of “unlawful acts” made against Grant by former Public Works Director Doug Dancs during an April 28 council meeting. But he did attend an Aug. 11 special meeting on Grant’s performance as city manager, during which the council voted 3-0 during closed session to direct Galante to “take action.” Grant resigned a week later in an email to city staff.

Following the latest allegations against Medrano made Monday by Minikus, Burke interjected and flagged the comments as inappropriate.

“You’re turning our meetings into an embarrassment with these personal attacks,” he told Minikus.

Medrano addressed the accusations against him by calling for the council to consider a civility code where violations could lead to censure.

When doing so, Medrano recounted recent interactions with Minikus, including one reported confrontation when Medrano called Cypress police officers into the executive boardroom after an Aug. 25 closed session meeting ended.

“Minikus began to curse and shout at Mayor Burke,” Medrano alleged. “I interjected and tried to deescalate things [and] Councilmember Minikus cursed and shouted at me ‘F--- you, Leo,’ and ordered me to shut up.”

The presence of law enforcement, Medrano claimed, only further inflamed Minikus, a former Long Beach policeman.

Cypress PD could not be reached for comment.

After that council meeting, according to Medrano, he went to Dominic’s Ristorante Italiano in Cypress but left when he saw Minikus also enter the restaurant.

“Due to his earlier actions, I decided to immediately depart,” Medranosaid.

Medrano claimed that while he was exiting the restaurant Minikus tried to start a fight and called him a “coward” in front of patrons and restaurant management.

Minikus disputed Medrano’s version of events.

“Was that before or after you were hiding in the bushes?” Minikus sniped .

Burke backed Medrano’s call to put a civility code on the agenda for the Sept. 22 council meeting.

“I’d rather do something urgent and get something adopted,” Medrano said. “We can always refine it. It just saddens me to have to have these discussions.”