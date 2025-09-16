Suspect fatally shot by police officer in Anaheim

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes after the shooting, police said.

Anaheim police shot and killed an approximately 30-year-old man armed with a shovel Monday in front of John Marshall Elementary School in Anaheim, according to a police deparment spokesperson.

Officers responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. to the area of Holly Street and Falmouth Avenue regarding a person who was acting suspiciously and carrying both a brick and a shovel, said Anaheim PD Sgt. Matt Sutter.

When an officer arrived and encountered the suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.

Advertisement

The suspect was struck by gunfire, at which point the officer began to render first aid. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes after the shooting, police said. A shovel was recovered at the scene and the officer was not injured during the shooting.

Class was in session at the elementary school at the time of the shooting, but none of the students were exposed to it, Sutter said. The school was placed on lockdown temporarily and parents were advised of an alternate location to pick up their children.

Because the officer fired their weapon, the shooting prompted a response from the Orange County district attorney’s office, Anaheim PD homicide detectives, the Anaheim PD, the Major Incident Review Team and Anaheim PD Internal Affairs for a complete and transparent investigation, Sutter said

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Anaheim Police Department or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.