Decorative Arts Society plans to bring guest speakers to Newport Beach this fall

Aerin Lauder is one of five guest speakers featured in the Newport Beach Decorative Arts Society’s 2025-26 Speaker Series.

Newport Beach will get a style upgrade this fall when the Decorative Arts Society launches its speaker series.

Beginning next month, the Newport Beach based non-profit organization will host lectures from a collection of renowned designers, architects and style icons at the Regal Edwards Big Newport theater.

“We’re excited to present our 31st speaker series of notable and award-winning design experts and authors,” Adrienne Garrison, society president, said in a statement.

The Decorative Arts Society, or DARTS, was founded nearly 30 years ago by Mary Anna Jeppe. The intention was to bring together community-minded individuals passionate about interior design, architecture and landscape design.

Jeppe noted each speaker will give attendees an opportunity to enjoy an intimate presentation from a leading voice in the design industry.

“All of our speakers are renowned for their decorative arts expertise and the books they’ve authored,” Jeppe said. “We look forward to them sharing their fascinating stories and insights with the community.”

The speaker series offers five lectures annually from nationally and internationally known experts in design with funds from ticket sales and membership subscriptions benefiting Orange County charities. Some $4.5 million has been raised since the society’s inception.

Most recently, DARTS awarded more than $535,000 in grants to 13 community non-profit agencies that specialize in services to Orange County women, children and families in need.

The series starts Oct. 14 with “Mark D. Sikes: Forever Beautiful,” an interior designer whose projects include former first lady Jill Biden’s office in the White House and Blair House, a guest home in Washington, D.C., used by dignitaries and guests of the president.

Sikes is one of Architectural Digest’s AD100 and on Elle Décor’s A-List. He will talk about his book, “Forever Beautiful,” the third and final in his “Beautiful” trilogy.

Mark D. Sikes will join the Newport Beach Decorative Arts Society’s 2025-26 Speaker Series at Regal Edwards Big Newport. (Stephen Karlisch)

Then, on Nov. 11, Aerin Lauder, founder of luxury lifestyle brand AERIN, will speak about her her book, “Living with Flowers.” From arrangements of seasonal blooms to floral patterns on wallpaper, fabric and tabletop pieces, the title advises readers on incorporating flowers into all aspects of their homes.

Lauder’s lecture will be followed by acclaimed architect D. Stanley Dixon for “The Career & Work of D. Stanley Dixon” on Feb. 10. The three-time winner of the Southeast Architect of the Year award given by Veranda magazine and the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center is the founder of D. Stanley Dixon Architect Inc. He will discuss his book, “Home: The Residential Architecture of D. Stanley Dixon.”

On March 10, DARTS plans to welcome Caroline Gidiere, who will discuss her recently released book “Interiors for a Life in Good Taste,” which offers a modern take on traditional interiors.

The series closes April 14 with “Jeffry Weisman: The Magic of San Miguel de Allende.” An experienced speaker who spent nearly 10 years lecturing in Stanford’s Design programs, he is the co-founder of First Design, a consultancy focused on the development and licensing of furniture, lighting and other product designs with his late partner, Charles Pfister.

In the ’90s, Weisman pivoted to residential interiors; his lecture will discuss the interior design work and products inspired by the renovation of an 18th century home in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

For all lectures, doors open at 9:15 a.m. and lectures begin at 9:45 a.m. Admission is included with DARTS membership, and tickets are $75 for non-members. For more information, visit decorativeartssociety.net.