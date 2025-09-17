Irvine Barclay Theatre swings into 35th anniversary and a new season

Pop-meets-hard-swing band Phat Cat Swinger will play the Barclay Block Party in honor of the theatre’s 35th anniversary.

The Irvine Barclay Theatre opened 35 years ago this month, and the performing arts venue is celebrating with a free street fair followed by a low-cost concert.

The Barclay Block Party will take place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in the plaza outside the venue. The family-friendly event will include face painting, a caricature artist, a marionette show, live music and dance performances.

A ticketed concert will follow at 3 p.m. in the 750-seat “jewel box” theater for $3.50. Los Angeles-based Phat Cat Swinger, an 11-piece jazz, swing and rock ensemble fronted by Marco Palos and “American Idol” runner-up Blake Lewis, will perform.

The Barclay, a collaborative venture between the city of Irvine, UC Irvine and private donors, opened Sept. 30, 1990 after 16 years of planning. The project on the UC Irvine campus cost about $17.4 million, much of it from bonds approved by city voters. Today, the venue serves nearly 100,000 annual patrons.

The Giro Nam Dragon Dance team walks the aisles of the Barclay Theatre during UC Irvine’s Lunar New Year celebration in 2024. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

The block party also heralds the start of the Orange County institution’s 35th season.

On Sept. 25, the Jose Limón Dance Company will perform with Dante Puleio, a UCI alumnus serving his fifth year as the company’s artistic director.

The following evening, Sept. 26, the theater will welcome two-time Grammy nominee Raiatea Helm for “A Legacy of Hawaiian Song & String.”

Saxophonist Joshua Redman, introducing his new quartet, will bring his “Where Are We” album tour Sept. 27.

October highlights include Grammy nominee David Nail on Oct. 4 and “the Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele,” Jake Shimabukuro, on Oct. 5.

The following month features “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System,” a family musical adapted from the popular Scholastic book series on Nov. 2, and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s “Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party” on Nov. 30.

To purchase tickets and view the full schedule of upcoming programming at the Irvine Barclay Theatre, visit thebarclay.org.

