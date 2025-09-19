Yorba Linda hires former Cypress city manager who left following unspecified allegations

Former Cypress City Manager Peter Grant will begin as Yorba Linda’s city manager next month.

A month after resigning amid controversy from Cypress, Peter Grant has secured a new job as Yorba Linda’s next city manager.

The Yorba Linda City Council unanimously approved his hire on Tuesday after sifting through more than 40 applications.

“We’re looking forward to working with you,” Mayor Janice Lim told Grant. “We are so blessed to have someone of your caliber in our city.”

Grant starts Oct. 13. He succeeds longtime City Manager Mark Pulone, who will retire Sept. 24 after 12 years in the post.

Grant resigned from Cypress following months of political turmoil.

In April, former Public Works Director Doug Dancs appeared at a Cypress City Council meeting and accused Grant of “unlawful acts of misconduct.”

Dancs did not provide specifics about what he was alleging, nor did City Hall.

Grant never publicly responded to the comments either.

Cypress Mayor David Burke called for special meetings to request documents related to Dancs’ accusations. By August, a council majority voted in closed session to direct City Atty. Fred Galante to “take action.”

A week later, Grant sent a “Farewell Cypress” email to city staff, tendering his resignation on Aug. 18.

Grant will continue collecting his severance from Cypress while making $315,000 as Yorba Linda’s next city manager. (James Carbone)

Whatever took place in Cypress did not dissuade the Yorba Linda City Council.

“We had incredible candidates come before us,” Councilmember Tara Campbell said. “You did stand out. We’re very excited about the future and you joining us.”

Lim called the interview process “grueling.”

Following the vote, Grant addressed his new bosses on the council.

“I’m thrilled to have been appointed on the evening when you’re recognizing [Pulone’s] remarkable career,” he said. “I’m excited to come be a part of the Yorba Linda family, to work with City Council, with your staff that has a stellar reputation in the profession.”

Lim praised Grant after the meeting as a “respected leader” with a “proven record of strong leadership, community engagement and fiscal responsibility.”

Yorba Linda City Atty. Todd Liftin said Grant’s city manager contract is for a five-year term and guarantees a $315,000 annual salary with a six-month severance agreement, should the council terminate Grant without cause.

Cypress is paying Grant $313,000 in severance, which will overlap for a time with his new salary.

Assistant City Manager Dave Christian will serve on an interim basis until Grant starts next month.