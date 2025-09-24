Joe & the Juice, a trendy Danish smoothie and coffee chain, opens first O.C. location in Fashion Island

Customers line up for the opening of Joe & the Juice at Fashion Island in Newport Beach

Copenhagen-based coffee and juice chain Joe & the Juice has squeezed into Newport Beach.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding in the Orange County area,” said Jorrie Bruffett, managing director for Joe & the Juice, U.S. “The Fashion Island store brings a bright, beachy vibe, from mood-boosting lighting to cozy lounge seating and curated bookshelves that make you want to grab a juice and head to the beach before or after a little shopping.”

The store, which opened to a long line of customers Sept. 19, is the first in Orange County and one of more than 300 globally. Locations include Los Angeles, London, Germany, Sweden and Kuwait. Newport Beach is part of a U.S. expansion that saw cafes in Brooklyn and Seattle come online over the summer.

Smoothies, cold-pressed juice, shakes and coffee make up the beverage menu at Joe & the Juice in Newport Beach. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Founded in 2002 by Danish athlete Kaspar Basse, the first Joe & the Juice opened in Copenhagen with the intent of offering healthy fast food and beverages that fit into the lifestyles of those adhering to fitness and clean eating regimes. The pink Scandinavian spaces were once hailed as the “next Starbucks” by Forbes magazine.

The menu is made up of smoothies, shakes, cold-pressed juices and coffee that can be customized with collagen, whey protein and maca powder. Drinks contain fresh fruits and vegetables blended in front of customers. The food menu features overnight oats and acai bowls, as well as vegetable- and protein-centric sandwiches served on thin, crunchy whole wheat rye imported from Denmark.

At the Fashion Island opening, customers waited for iced matcha lattes and signature juice blends like the Hydration Station drink made with Vita Coco coconut water, lemon, spinach, ginger, apple and olive oil.

Employees blend fresh fruits and vegetables into drinks at Joe & the Juice in Newport Beach. (Sarah Mosqueda)

“Our new design has an open bar layout designed to spark connection with our friendly, energetic juicers, while every detail reflects our focus on health and convenience,” Bruffett said.

“We’re so excited to be in Newport and to grow our community here,” Bruffett said. “Our goal is to be a place for connection and great vibes.”

Joe & the Juice is located near Mendocino Farms at Fashion Island, 849 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.