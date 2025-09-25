Chiang Rai brings Northern Thai flavors to Paradise Dynasty for anniversary

When Paradise Dynasty, the Singapore-based dumpling giant with a busy location in South Coast Plaza, reached out to the twin sisters who own the Northern Thai restaurant Chiang Rai to collaborate on a xiao long bao flavor, they were both surprised and honored.

“This is new for us. We have never done a collab with anyone before,” said Junyawan Noi Inta, who goes by the nickname “Oh” while her sister, Junthawankorn, goes by “Aem.”

Paradise Dynasty is well known throughout Asia and beyond for rainbow xiao long bao, or XLB. Each year the restaurant celebrates the anniversary of its opening in Costa Mesa by collaborating with other local restaurants.

This year, which marks four years in the shopping center, Paradise Dynasty is offering a tom yum soup dumpling filled with the traditional Thai soup from Chiang Rai, which has locations in Long Beach and Tustin.

It was was always a dream of Oh and Aem to open a Thai restaurant to showcase the cuisine of their heritage.

“We know Northern Thai food from our dad, our mom and my mother-in-law,” Aem said.

The first location started about a decade ago when Aem was working at a Thai restaurant part-time for extra money while raising her children and the owner told her he was looking to sell.

The sisters agreed to take over the restaurant on a payment plan and, with help from Aem’s husband, Kiattisak Suyanon, opened Chiang Rai in Long Beach to much acclaim and, later, mentions in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 editions of the Michelin Guide. They opened a second restaurant in Tustin earlier this year.

Guests enjoy Thai dishes at Chiang Rai colorful dining room in Tustin. (Sarah Mosqueda)

That location is decorated with brightly colored parasols, vintage advertisements and neon signs that emulate a busy Thai street market. The restaurant is best known for Khao soi, a classic curry served in a variety of ways — from the traditional egg noodle soup to a dry noodle take.

For their collaboration with Paradise Dynasty, Chiang Rai is using another popular dish, tom yum, a hot and sour soup traditionally made with chiles, lime juice and fish sauce.

Initially, Paradise Dynasty requested 40 gallons, an amount the sisters found daunting.

“We have kind of a small kitchen,” Oh said.

They settled on 25 gallons to start, but it wasn’t just the volume that worried the sisters. They wanted to make sure the soup was authentic.

“Tom yum is famous in Thailand, so it’s not just about us because we are not presenting only for Chiang Rai,” said Aem. “We are presenting this for all of Thailand.”

They conducted a taste test at Paradise Dynasty of the final dumpling to be sure the flavor was correct.

“When the dumpling opened, and we saw the first drops of soup come out, I cried,” Aem said. “We were thinking, our mother is going to be so proud of us.”

A soup dumpling at Paradise Dynasty filled with Thai Tom Yum soup from Chiang Rai. (Ron De Angelis)

The tom yum soup dumpling is equal parts sweet and sour while still being light, as the broth is chicken-based. A basket of six dumplings is priced at $7.99 and available at Paradise Dynasty until Nov. 15 along with a menu of seasonal specials, including garlic and butter lobster crispy noodles and white asparagus wrapped in wagyu beef.

While the collaboration XLB celebrates four years of Paradise Dynasty in Orange County, Oh and Aem said it also recognizes the 10th anniversary of their first location across the county line in Long Beach. They hope the tom yum soup dumpling entices diners to try more authentic Northern Thai dishes.

“We want people to know the original Thai flavors, and that you don’t have to fly to Thailand to try them anymore,” Oh said.