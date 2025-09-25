New weekly farmers market takes anchor in Dana Point Harbor

Fresh produce and artisanal goods from more than 25 local vendors will be available at Dana Point Harbor Farmer’s Market.

Dana Point Harbor made its name as a place to find sportfishing and whale watching. The popular district recently added farm fresh produce to its offerings.

A new weekly certified farmers market launched this week in the village parking lot at 34555 Golden Lantern St.

Taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, the weekly outdoor market will feature freshly grown produce and artisanal goods from more than 25 local vendors.

Attendees can look forward to raw, local honey from Bee Ladies Honey, heirloom produce from Black Sheep Farms, organic eggs from Eben-Haezer Eggs and baked goods from Bread Artisan Bakery.

Fresco Pasta will sell authentic, small-batch Italian pasta. Jaime’s Savory Almonds is offering a plant-based almond dip in flavors like chipotle and garlic.

The new market is part of the Dana Point Harbor Partners’ ongoing revitalization project, a partnership with the county that seeks to create a cohesive experience by better connecting the district’s land and water sides.

Dana Point Harbor will welcome a new certified farmers narket, with fruit and vegetables for sale this week. (Courtesy of Dana Point Harbor)

The market is free, as is four-hour parking in the new structure at 799 Harbor Way.