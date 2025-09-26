‘Heck of a lot of fun”: South Coast Repertory stages ‘Million Dollar Quartet’

From the 1955 pressing of Chuck Berry’s hit song “Maybellene,” to Elvis Presley’s first appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1956 and the tragic 1959 plane crash that took the lives of musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and “Big Bopper” Jiles Perry Richardson, rock ‘n’ roll’s early history is littered with pivotal moments that shaped the genre’s legacy.

South Coast Repertory’s opening production this season, on stage now, was inspired by a 1956 photograph of Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis huddled around a piano at Sun Records Studio in Memphis. Samuel Cornelius Phillips, a disc jockey turned producer who owned the studio, reportedly invited the press to come down and hear his “Million Dollar Quartet.” The chance gathering of the four iconic musicians has captured the imaginations of rock ‘n’ roll fans for years.

Nearly 70 years later, the jukebox musical “Million Dollar Quartet” is rocking the Segerstrom Stage in a show that runs through Oct. 19.

With book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux and original concept and direction by Mutrux, director James Moye makes his return to Costa Mesa, having first directed “Million Dollar Quartet” for SCR in a 2022 production. Moye also starred as Sam Phillips in the original Broadway and off-Broadway productions of the show.

“Million Dollar Quartet” is a bit of historical fan fiction, with speculation and imagination filling out the story of what the night in that tiny Memphis studio might have felt like, given the point each musician was at in his career.

“The story celebrates the power of shared joy, the need for competition, the importance of connectivity and the artists’ offering of vulnerability to inspire each other,” David Ivers, South Coast Repertory artistic director said in a statement. “I love catching an early glimpse of these icons and I love the power of live music on stage. Also, it’s a whole heck of a lot of fun at a time we could all use it.”

South Coast Repertory presents the 2025 production of ”Million Dollar Quartet.” Segerstrom Stage through Oct. 19. (Scott Smeltzer)

In the musical’s telling of that night in December 1956, Carl Perkins (played by Armando Gutierrez, who is also the music captain for the show), is the only one scheduled to be in the studio. He’s there to record new material and what he hopes will be a follow-up hit to his “Blue Suede Shoes.” At the invitation of Phillips, Jerry Lee Lewis (JP Coletta) sits in on piano for the session. Johnny Cash (Chris Marsh Clark) stops by unexpectedly, as does Elvis Presley (Rustin Cole Sailors), who’s already moved on to RCA but is home for the holidays and pays his old stomping grounds a visit.

The impromptu jam session that results treats the audience to renditions of rock ‘n’ roll classics like “Long Tall Sally,” “I Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” as well as gospel spirituals the musicians all knew well, like “Down by the Riverside.” There are also some tough conversations about their careers.

Unlike other rock ‘n’ roll moments with archival footage or audio recordings there were not many witnesses to the foursome’s first and only performance. The actors talked about how they fill in the material during a question-and-answer session with some of the cast following the Sept. 24 performance.

“This is my fifth time getting to play Carl Perkins, which is so lovely,” Gutierrez said. “I really try to do all my research and there is a book about his life and I try to be resourceful with the little bit that there is of him and I try to harness that as a base for my palette. But I also want to make sure the energy feels like maybe what it felt like in the room that night.”

Clark, whose tenor voice matches Cash’s in an uncanny way, also spoke about how he steers his performance in the direction of an interpretation, rather than an impersonation.

Chris Marsh Clark as Johnny Cash in South Coast Repertory 2025 production of ”Million Dollar Quartet.” (Scott Smeltzer)

“There are very strong ideas of who Johnny Cash was, but mainly what he sounded like, and once I had gotten my version of what that sounded like, there were moments where I asked, ‘What was he like when he was drinking coffee?’ We don’t know,” Clark said. “So I can make it my own and bring 50% of myself into [the performance].”

“Million Dollar Quartet” is playing through Oct. 19 at South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. For tickets visit scr.org.

