Prosecutors push to drop wire fraud charge against ex-Anaheim Chamber CEO

Todd Ament, right, is joining federal prosecutors in an effort to drop a wire fraud charge he pleaded guilty to in 2022.

Federal prosecutors are moving to dismiss a wire fraud charge against a former Anaheim Chamber of Commerce president who has already pleaded guilty in connection with a sprawling political corruption probe.

The felony charge alleged Todd Ament defrauded a cannabis company by pocketing a portion of $225,000 intended to lobby Anaheim to legalize retail marijuana.

In the plea deal, Ament also admitted guilt to another count of wire fraud, lying to a mortgage lender and filing a false tax return. He is the sole remaining defendant in the probe who — after at least a half dozen delays — has yet to be sentenced.

Ament’s plea deal came amid cooperation with the federal investigation that publicly surfaced in 2022. FBI agents labeled Ament a “ringleader” in a self-described “cabal” that held sway over Anaheim City Hall during ex-Mayor Harry Sidhu’s tenure.

As part of his cooperation, Ament wore a wire and surreptitiously recorded Sidhu’s plans to seek $1 million in campaign spending from Los Angeles Angels executives in exchange for his efforts to negotiate a now-defunct $320-million stadium deal.

Federal prosecutors never accused the Angels of wrongdoing. Sidhu pleaded guilty in 2023 to deleting emails and making false statements, both in attempt to thwart the FBI probe, as well as tax fraud.

In a Sept. 11 filing, the U.S. Atty.’s Office asked U.S. District Court Judge Fernando Aenlle-Rocha to allow prosecutors to drop Ament’s cannabis-related wire fraud charge “in the interests of justice” without having him first withdraw his guilty plea.

Ament’s legal team argued in a Sept. 19 filing that “the plea agreement … alleges a mere omission — of the fact that … Ament would personally receive some of the $225,000” paid to the chamber.

Daniel Silva, Ament’s attorney, declined to comment.

In an affidavit attached to Ament’s criminal complaint, the federal investigation found that a consultant’s company, whose details matched Jeff Flint’s FSB Public Affairs, served to divert at least $41,000 of the cannabis company’s payment from the chamber into accounts — including a personal one — controlled by Ament.

An FBI agent interviewed Melahat Rafiei, a cannabis consultant who pleaded guilty to attempted wire fraud, and her client, after revealing the payment. He concluded that company would not have agreed to the payment if it had been disclosed that Ament would keep that amount of money.

The agent also alleged that the consultant’s company transferred payments to Ament to conceal them, as opposed to the chamber cutting the checks directly to Ament’s accounts.

Ament’s attorneys now argue that the facts no longer establish wire fraud under more recent — and tighter — legal definitions — and, in a footnote, point to the fact that the government hasn’t charged Flint for the same offense.

Asst. U.S. Atty. Melissa Rabbani told Rocha-Aenlle in an Aug. 22 hearing that the governing law for wire fraud has changed since the time of the plea deal.

“I don’t want to say that it’s not sustainable, or not a case that we could win,” she said, according to court transcripts, “but … looking at these facts now, it’s perhaps not a claim that we would bring right now, given the state of the law.”

Ament’s attorneys argued in the filing that their client did not engage in public corruption and that the cannabis company got what it paid for in terms of a task force that provided lobbying, polling and other activities.

Silva provided a copy of an October 2019 task force agenda and highlighted an excerpt from Anaheim’s own commission corruption report in an attempt to show the credibility of its work. The Anaheim City Council shot down a vote to legalize retail cannabis the following year.

In tandem with the wire fraud charge, the U.S. attorney’s office and Ament’s legal team have both argued that the chamber is not a victim.

Dean Steward, an attorney for the chamber, argued in an Aug. 19 court filing that the organization deserves more than $260,000 in restitution, as Ament “acted outside staff and Board oversight.”

Countering the claim, Silva entered a December 2021 separation agreement between Ament and the chamber in court as evidence. The agreement acknowledges that the chamber contracted with Flint’s FSB Public Affairs for retail cannabis research and that FSB, in turn, contracted with Ament.

Steward argued that makes the the chamber a victim of its former chief executive, even if the U.S. attorney.’s office is unconvinced.

“When the separation agreement was signed, Ament failed to advise the board that he had been under federal criminal investigation for many months,” Steward said. “Had he disclosed this critical fact, the document would likely have been a termination.”

Ament is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 14. If the cannabis-related wire charge is dismissed, it could reduce possible prison time.