Santa Ana Zoo regains accreditation as new monkey habitats near completion

Visitors walk through Monkey Row at the Santa Ana Zoo in 2022. The zoo gained accreditation this month amid expansion plans.

The Santa Ana Zoo at Prentice Park — known locally for its monkey exhibits and quirky history — has achieved a long-sought goal by once again becoming an accredited institution.

After a rigorous process, the zoo was one of 31 applicants accredited by the Assn. of Zoos and Aquariums this month during its annual conference held in Tampa, Fla.

“It’s been a long effort for many years,” said Ethan Fisher, Santa Ana Zoo’s director. “It’s a validation of the energy that we have put into the zoo. Having an external team of zoo professionals come and recognize that is really important to us.”

The zoo, which exhibits everything from two-toed sloths to the California kingsnake, lost its accredited status in 2017 after an independent AZA commission deemed monkey habitats on the grounds to be “outdated” and “inconsistent” with modern zoological practices.

Saddled for decades with a 50-monkey quota from Joseph Prentice, a monkey-collecting citrus rancher who originally donated the land to the city for the zoo and surrounding public park, zoo officials struggled to keep up with the tally in recent years as Prentice heirs threatened to take the land back under the agreement.

But an amended deed from 1954 — which identified the rightful heir — was discovered three years ago by zoo officials. In the most recent update to the deed, parties agreed to retire the 50-monkey rule.

“We still have lots of monkeys here,” said Fisher, who became director after the zoo lost accreditation. “That’s part of our heritage, but we’re not fixed on that number anymore.”

The zoo, which is popularly known as the “Monkey Zoo,” is currently home to 38 primates, 30 of which are monkeys.

And their habitats are getting long-overdue upgrades.

Crested capuchins Mateo, left, and his sister Dora, right, at the Santa Ana Zoo in 2022. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

As part of a major overhaul that will tally tens of millions of dollars once complete, the “Monkey Row” of cages toward the back of the zoo will transform into a section called the Primate Forest. Some of the old exhibits have already been demolished.

Construction on River’s Edge, another project in the multiyear revamp, is nearing completion. Expected to open by the end of the year, it will soon be home to three new primate habitats near the zoo’s entrance.

Spider monkeys — most of them rescues from illegal trafficking — are set to occupy the main primate habitat. The other two habitats will house golden lion tamarins and howler monkeys.

The expansions join landscaping, maintenance projects and improvements to animal well-being programs in recent years.

“The Santa Ana Zoo is a cherished part of our city’s recreational programs and facilities,” Mayor Valerie Amezcua said of the city-owned and operated zoo. “We are excited to celebrate the zoo’s recent renovations and incoming new habitats alongside this prestigious recognition.”

Accreditation from the AZA is considered the national standard for zoos and aquariums. The zoo’s effort to regain that status entailed a months-long application process, a two-day inspection of the zoo and an in-person commission hearing.

Granted on Sept. 15, the renewable accreditation is good for five years.

Fisher hopes the zoo’s updated status helps retain and attract staff while improving opportunities for collaborative conservation efforts with other accredited zoos.

Being accredited also opens more channels for grant opportunities from foundations and corporations.

“It’s great timing to open such a signature new exhibit area [with River’s Edge] while gaining accreditation,” Fisher said. “Everything we’re doing is going in the right direction.”