Mastro’s Ocean Club opens its doors at Irvine Spectrum

Mastro’s Ocean Club has opened its doors at Irvine Spectrum Center, making it the third Orange County location for the business.

Mastro’s Ocean Club opened the doors to its new Irvine Spectrum location on Sept. 25 with a lavish party complete with seafood towers and cocktails.

The sprawling 10,404-square-foot space was filled with diners sampling prime rib from a carving station and feasting on shrimp, crab legs and oysters.

The new space can accommodate up to 342 guests with a main dining room, two outdoor patios, a piano bar and private event spaces.

Advertisement

Mastro’s Restaurants operates steakhouses and Ocean Club seafood locations across the U.S., with three in Orange County — Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and now Irvine.

Known for high end offerings like a selection of USDA prime-grade steaks, 2-foot-tall seafood towers and indulgent dishes like lobster mashed potatoes and its signature warm Butter Cake, Mastro’s has become a popular restaurant for special occasions.

Mastro’s Ocean Club 2-foot-tall seafood tower brims with seasonal raw oysters, Dungeness crab, shrimp, and lobster. (Courtesy of Mastro’s Ocean Club)

“Whether you’ve celebrated your anniversary with us for decades, or are visiting for the first time, our singular goal is to offer our guests unforgettable dining experiences at Mastro’s,” Mark Levy, president of Mastro’s Restaurants, said in a statement.

In addition to signature dishes, Mastro’s Ocean Club Irvine features live music nightly and serves WinterFrost American Wagyu beef selections.

Irvine Spectrum has been the outpost for popular fast casual concepts like Sweetgreens and Shake Shack’s first ventures into the O.C. market. Mastro’s joins the center’s other recent dining additions like Georgia’s Restaurant and the soon-to-open Manaao Thai Comfort Food.

Mastro’s Ocean Club Irvine is located at 772 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine. It is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For reservations, visit Open Table or call (949) 341-0376.