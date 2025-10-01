Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel will light up Dana Point for Indian festival Diwali

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel prepares for this year’s Diwali celebration, presented by New Delhi native chef Sanjay Rawat.

While the rest of the state is waiting to see whether Gov. Gavin Newsom will designate Diwali an official state holiday, the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is preparing for its fourth annual Diwali Mela dinner and celebration.

The Hindu festival of lights begins Oct. 20 this year and, in recognition, the resort will host a dinner featuring chef Sanjay Rawat, a New Delhi native.

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel’s Diwali Celebration

will include several live food stations featuring the modern and traditional regional Indian cuisine. (Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel)

Usually celebrated over five days in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore and other Southeast Asian nations, Diwali (also called “Deepavali”) marks the start of the Hindu calendar and is mainly associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. In addition to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists observe Diwali.

Rows of lights in the home or place of business are a traditional practice meant to invite the goddess inside. An emphasis is also placed on spending time with family and loved ones.

Since Rawat came aboard the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel (the resort is in Dana Point) to head up the culinary program dedicated to Indian weddings, he has created opportunities to share his culture with guests. He opened the resort’s South East Asian concept, Kahani, in 2023 and, earlier this year, introduced Chit, Chaat, Chai, an afternoon tea service in honor of another Hindu holiday, Holi, a festival of colors.

Rawat’s Diwali Mela has become an beloved event at the Ritz-Carlton, and this year’s celebration dinner is Oct. 10 on the outdoor bluff overlooking the ocean, under string lights and colorful decor.

The evening will feature live food stations serving Rawat’s modern and traditional regional cuisines. Guests can look forward to a buffet of vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries with biryani, kebab sliders featuring paneer tikka, tandoori and a chaat station serving dahi puri, pani puri and behl puri.

The evening will also feature Bollywood music and a traditional dance. Tickets are priced at $250 for adults and $125 for children ages 3 to 9.

The Diwali celebration at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel will include food stations and buffet of desserts. (Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel)

To keep the celebration going, the hotel plans the return of the Chit, Chaat, Chai tea service Saturdays through Nov. 15. At this special afternoon tea, guests can choose from an assortment of three masala chais while enjoying sweet and savory tea sandwiches and bites reimagined by Rawat with South East Asian ingredients.

Newsom has until Oct. 12 to sign the bill that would make Diwali California’s 12th state holiday, but tickets for Diwali Mela at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel may sell out before then.

For tickets to Diwali Mela on Oct. 10, visit event.marriott.com/snarz-the-ritz-carlton-laguna-niguel. To make reservations for Chit, Chaat, Chai visit opentable.com