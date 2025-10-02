Girl Scout ‘hero’ from Lake Forest troop helps present organization’s latest confection

When Girl Scouts march into the 2026 cookie season, they will do so with a new addition to their renowned line of treats.

Girls Scouts of Orange County, along with their peers nationwide, recently announced the debut of a rocky road-inspired sandwich cookie called “Exploremores.”

Andrei’s Restaurant in Irvine hosted a tasting last month of the chocolate cookie with marshmallow and almond-flavored creme in the middle.

“We are so proud of our Exploremores,” said Vikki Shepp, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Orange County.

Shepp, who also sits on the product program committee and the innovation subcommittee for GS U.S.A., was involved in the confection’s development.

Girl Scouts of Orange County present the newest cookie offering at Andrei’s Restaurant in Irvine.

“I’ve probably tasted about 30 versions of it, and I think we landed on the right one,” said Shepp, as “cookie entrepreneurs” handed out plates of dessert topped with Exploremores for guests to sample.

Shepp and Andrei’s Restaurant owner, Natalia Ostense, both shared their childhood experiences in Scouting before turning over the mic to Girl Scout Tayva Veal, who was being honored with a local hero award for helping to save a man’s life earlier this year.

A dessert topped with an Exploremores Girl Scout cookie for guests to sample at Andrei’s Restaurant in Irvine. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Veal, a member of Troop 2898 in Lake Forest, stopped at Sand City Beach in Monterey in April after touring area colleges with her mother when they noticed a local fisherman, Robert “Bob” McDonnell, who had suffered a stroke while fishing. When he collapsed, his heavy backpack pinned him down in the surf.

“He was face-down in the water, and his face was being splashed by the water constantly,” Veal said. “He couldn’t move at all.”

Veal, her mother and another bystander pulled McDonnell from the sea and called 911. Veal talked to McDonnell to keep him conscious before he was airlfited to Stanford Medical Center.

“Tayva didn’t hesitate to do the right thing, and it saved my life,” McDonnell said in a statement. “She is a credit to the Girl Scouts.”

Veal, 16, received the Girl Scout Lifesaving Award at the Orange County board of directors meeting Sept. 25.

“The Lifesaving Award is one of the rarest honors. It is not something that comes by easily,” Shepp said. “It has to be affirmed by GS U.S.A., and we are really, really proud of her.”

Veal will also be honored as a community hero at the Oct. 7 Lake Forest City Council meeting.

Boxes of Exploremores Girls Scout cookies on display in Irvine. (Sarah Mosqueda)

“It’s never about getting an award or anything,” Veal said. “It’s just about looking out for each other and knowing that there is a human life out there that I could help continue on in this world.”

Juliette Gordon Low founded the Girl Scouts in 1912, eight years before many American women won the right to vote. Selling cookies to finance activities followed in 1917 when the Mistletoe Troop in Oklahoma baked and sold cookies as a service project.

From the start, the organization emphasized inclusiveness, the outdoors, self-reliance and service — core organizational values that remain alongside freindship, entrepreneurship and learning new skills.