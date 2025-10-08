Hospitality group to host ‘low cost, high proof’ whiskey festival in Orange County

The Orange County Whiskey Festival comes to the Park in Irvine on Oct. 15.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations in Irvine is no stranger to whiskey. The Orange County restaurant, founded in 2014 by John Reed and Leslie Nguyen, built its reputation on its extensive whiskey library. Now the duo’s restaurant group, Daily Dose Hospitality, is poised to present the Orange County Whiskey Festival.

“Our goal was to create a high-value, high-energy experience that celebrates the best of the incredible spirit of whiskey and food in Orange County,” Nguyen said in a statement.

Daily Dose Hospitality is partnering with WhiskeyWednesday.com for the event taking place on Oct. 15 at the Park at Lakeshore in Irvine, home to Bosscat’s flagship restaurant.

The Orange County Whiskey Festival will feature pours from whiskey partners like Angels Envy, Bulleit, Basil Hayden, Castle & Key Distillery, Glendronach, Jack Daniel’s and more. (Wales Communications)

The outdoor festival will feature whiskeys, bourbons and crafted cocktails from more than 20 participating whiskey partners, including Angels Envy, Bulleit, Basil Hayden, Glendronach, Jack Daniel’s, Sazerac and more. Along with the stiff drinks, culinary samples from restaurants in Daily Dose’s portfolio like Bosscat Kitchen, TEN Sushi & Cocktail Bar, Miss Mini Donuts and Baba G’s . will also be served.

Additional bites will be provided by Il Fornaio, Griffins of Brea, Stowaway, Ocean and Earth, Farmhouse, Public Legacy, Driftwood, the Deck, Mix/Mix and Malfi Coffee.

Touted as a “low cost, high proof” event, general admission tickets are priced at $70 for 6 p.m. entry while VIP tickets for 5 p.m. entry are priced at $95. VIP ticket holders will also receive a premium gift bag with a gift card to Daily Dose Hospitality restaurants.

While Nguyen said she is looking forward to this year’s lineup, she is also excited about the event’s future.

“This year’s Orange County Whiskey Festival will truly be one for the books and we are looking to grow it year after year,” said Nguyen.

The Orange County Whiskey Festival takes place on Oct. 15 at the Park at Lakeshore, 18169 Von Karman Ave., Irvine. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com

