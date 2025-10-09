Conjure up some Halloween spirits at Orange County bars

If haunted attractions and trick-or-treating isn’t your bag, there are still plenty of ways to scare up some fun this Halloween season. Orange County bars and restaurants are brewing some spooky beverages to get you in the Halloween spirit. Make your reservations soon so you don’t get ghosted this Halloween.

Dirty Chai Latte Martini at The Winery, part of the District’s Fall Cocktail Crawl. (Courtesy of OC Foodies)

The District at Tustin Legacy

OC Foodies Fall Cocktail Tour through Oct. 31.

2437 Park Ave., Tustin

(714) 259-9090, thedistricttl.com

The Fall Cocktail Tour at the District at Tustin Legacy invites guests to haunt the shopping center in search of their favorite fall-inspired cocktail, mocktail and treats. Hosted in partnership with OC Foodies, more than 10 tenants will serve seasonal offerings through the end of this month during normal business hours. Sip a dirty chai latte martini at the Winery or visit Cafe86 for pumpkin spice ube crinkle cookies. Other participating restaurants include Bar Louie, Casa del Sol Cocina Mexicana, Curry Pizza House, Le Macaron, Luna Rosa, Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and more.

Hive & Honey Rooftop Bar at Marriott Irvine Spectrum will host the Hive & Haunted: Halloween Disco on Oct. 31. (Courtesy of Marriott Irvine Spectrum SNAMC)

Hive & Honey Rooftop Bar

Hive & Haunted: Halloween Disco

Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

7905 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

(949) 880-2428, hhrooftopbar.com

Hive & Honey Rooftop Bar at Marriott Irvine Spectrum is one of SoCal’s best places for a rooftop bar experience. On Oct. 31 the 16th floor hot spot will get a ghostly makeover, transforming into the Hive & Haunted: Halloween Disco. From 7:30 p.m. to midnight, attendees can enjoy specialty cocktails and curated bottle service, along with bewitching skyline views of Irvine’s Great Park, the Irvine Spectrum and Saddleback Mountain. The party begins with an opening DJ set, followed by back-to-back performances by Machinedrum and Sam Binga. Costumes are encouraged and tickets start at $50 for general admission. Preferred seating, bubbly, bottle service and food/beverage credit upgrades are available for an additional fee.

Pete’s Sunset Grille at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa debuts its first Halloween pop-up bar, Pete’s Spookeasy. (Courtesy of Pete’s Sunset Grille at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa)

Pete’s Sunset Grille at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort

Pete’s Spookeasy through Oct. 31

21500 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach

(714) 845-4775, petessunsetgrille.com

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa conjures up its first-ever Halloween pop-up bar this season. Seasonal partner Tipsy Elves have turned Pete’s Sunset Grille into Pete’s Spook-easy, a Halloween-themed lounge complete with a curated Halloween menu. Guests can enjoy a Hex on the Beach, made with Mt. Gay Black Barrel Rum, pineapple and orange juices, coconut and nutmeg. There’s also a BooBerry Margarita made with Don Julio Blanco tequila, agave, fresh blackberries, lemon and lime juices that’s finished with a black salt rim. The drinks pair well with snacks like a Char-boo-terie board, piled with soft twist pretzels, Fiscalini cheddar, Beehive cheese, chorizo salame, capicola, cornichon and ale mustard or Cauldron Queso, a savory pepper jack cheese dip, with ground beef, corn salsa and micro cilantro served with tortilla chips. Book a table at this tropical spook-away before it disappears at the end of the month.

Slashers Axe Throwing & Ales in Costa Mesa has a selection of horror themed cocktails and even some “Final Girls” virgin mocktails. (Zander Fieschko)

Slashers Axe Throwing & Ales

Through Oct. 31

1941 Newport Blvd., #105, Costa Mesa

(714) 323-0126, slashersoc.com

Slashers Axe Throwing & Ales is a frightfully fun way for horror movie fans to let off some steam. Owners Madison and Luke Rhoades, the couple behind Cross Roads Escape Games in Anaheim, have created an immersive, themed atmosphere at their Costa Mesa axe-throwing bar that celebrates scary movies all year round. The cursed cabin-in-the-woods storyline invites customers to throw axes at famous villains like Michael Myers, Ghostface and Chucky while grabbing a brew. In the spirit of Halloween, Slashers has added some new horror-themed beverages to its regular menu of craft ales and cocktails. Choose from a Texas Chainsaw Michelada, made with draft Mexican lager, house secret michelada mix and chamoy finished with a tajin rim and candy eyeball, or a Killer Klowns Cocktail with pineapple-orange-guava cider and strawberry puree, topped with pink cotton candy and a Krazy straw. Designated drivers aren’t left out either, with a menu of six different Final Girl virgin mocktails, worthy of your favorite scream queen.

The Devil’s Corn Cocktail at Strong Water Anaheim, from the menu of MaHalloween Cocktails available for the month of Oct. (Sarah King Photography)

Strong Water Anaheim

MaHalloween through Oct. 31

270 S. Clementine St., Anaheim

(714) 844-1875, strongwateranaheim.com

For the sixth year, Strong Water Anaheim, the tiki bar with a sunken pirate ship theme, has a haunted menu of MaHalloween cocktails aboard this month. Presented on collectible limited-edition tarot card menus, designed by co-founder Robert Adamson, each drink has a spooky backstory. The James Beard nominated bar run by Adamson and wife and co-founder Ying Chang is mixing festive drinks like the Devil’s Corn, with gold rum and dark rum, candy corn syrup, coconut cream, orange, pineapple and peach bitters. Blackbeard’s Ghost is made with a stiff blend of three different rums, cinnamon, chicory espresso, honey, grapefruit, lime and bitters. Strong Water’s signature spiced cocktail, Dead to Port, makes a return for the season. It’s made with bourbon, Jamaican rum, spiced cranberry, demerara and lime. Pair these drinks of the damned with themed bites from chef Steve Kling, like Thai-style deviled eggs. The MaHalloween pop-up menu is available through Oct. 31. Reservations are highly recommended.

