Poppy’s Restaurant is part of a multimillion dollar overhaul of the Hilton Anaheim

A dinner spread at Poppy’s Restaurant at the Anaheim Hilton, a new all-day dining destination at the resort.

Silk poppies in bud vases grace each table at Poppy’s Restaurant at the Hilton Anaheim. The golden poppy, the state flower, is the restaurant‘s namesake, and the menu is inspired by California’s rich agricultural bounty.

“We wanted to be more California-centric,” Prabeen Prathapan, executive chef at Hilton Anaheim, said at a recent dinner. “We are using California-fresh ingredients from the local market, and we are working with farmers that give us the freshest produce.”

Located next to the Anaheim Convention Center and withing walking distance to the Disneyland Resort, the Hilton Anaheim is Orange County’s largest hotel property with more than 1,500 guest rooms. Poppy’s is part of a broader multimillion-dollar renovation completed as part of the hotel’s 40th anniversary, which began last year. The Hilton opened in 1984 to coincide with the Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

The new dining concept — developed by Hilton’s in-house food and beverage brand incubator, StiR Creative Collective, with Prathapan at the helm — opened last month.

Prathapan, who brings nearly two decades of resort experience from Montage Laguna Beach, the Balboa Bay Resort & Club and other properties, is leading the reimagined food and beverage program.

Heading up Poppy’s, the Saltflower Pool Bar & Grill and Hansen’s Market, Prathapan said guests can expect lighter, seasonal dishes made with locally sourced ingredients, such as Poppy’s California summer salad.

“The California summer salad is the epitome of being in California,” Prathapan said. “You have grilled peaches, which are local, you have heirloom tomato from California, and the frisée is from California.”

The salad is finished with toasted sliced almonds, feta and a poppyseed vinaigrette.

The restaurant offers breakfast, dinner and all-day menus that include lunch. At breakfast, guests will find California staples like avocado toast served on poppyseed multi-grain bread and warm breakfast grain bowls made with quinoa and beluga lentils topped with soft poached eggs, spinach and cashew romesco.

At dinner, indulgent menu items include an Imperial Wagyu filet and a tomahawk steak served with black garlic butter. Dessert is an on-brand, warm poppy seed cake served with orange blossom lemon curd and vanilla bean ice cream.

To complement the new menu, the bar offers a California-driven beer-and-wine program along with craft cocktails, including the “Gold Rush, Golden Hour,” made with Yellow Chartreuse liqueur, Velvet Falernum rum and pineapple.

The seasonal, California-centric dishes have been popular over the past month and Prathapan has been encouraged by the reception.

“We’re thrilled to finally unveil our culinary vision and for Poppy’s to become an unforgettable part of each guest’s stay.”

Poppy’s Restaurant is located within the Hilton Anaheim, 777 W. Convention Way, Anaheim. For reservations, visit opentable.com