San Clemente rejoins South O.C. beach coalition but seeks a leadership role

San Clemente’s beaches have seen extensive sand nourishment projects to guard against coastal erosion.

With stretches of its beaches besieged by erosion, San Clemente voted to become a member of the South Orange County Beach Coalition, a newly-formed advisory group focused on sand replenishment projects.

The San Clemente City Council joined the coalition in August, but reconsidered its membership during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“My concern the first time was that it seemed to me that we’re creating another entity to do the job that we’re already elected and hired to do,” said Mayor Steve Knoblock. “I just think if we’re doing our job, as we have been doing, sand will continue to roll onto our shores.”

Advertisement

Knoblock also wondered why Republican state representatives like Assemblywoman Laurie Davis didn’t have a seat in the coalition as voting members.

The coalition first came together to curb the impact of coastal erosion from “the headlands of Dana Point Harbor to the county line in San Clemente.”

County Supervisor Katrina Foley, O.C. Parks, the O.C. Flood Control District, Capistrano Bay Community Services District and the Juaneño Band of Mission Indians rounded out the coalition’s initial five voting members.

Since then, the Orange County Transportation Authority and Dana Point have joined.

The coalition is poised to play a role in shaping the allocation of $300 million in state and federal funds for coastal resiliency projects while developing a master plan for sand nourishment.

Suzie Whitelaw, board president of Save Our Beaches and a former oceanography professor at El Camino College, urged the council not to pass up an opportunity to have a seat at the table.

“Beaches are not a partisan [issue],” she said. “This group needs San Clemente. We are most of the beaches in South Orange County. We are the leaders. Look at everything San Clemente has done.”

Last year, San Clemente saw shorelines around its pier replenished with dredged sand through the first phase of a 50-year project overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A smaller, city-led effort followed and patched up the eroded shorelines of North Beach with sediment stockpiled from the Santa Ana River.

But more collaborative efforts are afoot and Foley did not want San Clemente to get left behind.

She addressed the panel on Tuesday with a sense of urgency, as the next coalition meeting would focus on Prop. 4, a $10-million bond for environmental and climate projects passed by voters last year.

The measure specifically allocates $1.2 billion for sea-level rise adaptation and coastal restoration projects.

Foley maintained that forming a coalition will make South O.C. more competitive for those funds and is, overall, a better approach to coastal erosion than everyone working in silos.

“We want you as a partner,” she said. “It’s critical that you join us. We’re going to be moving ahead, but we want you at the table.”

Councilmember Victor Cabral, who voted against joining in August, still harbored questions about the group’s leadership structure.

“If you want San Clemente at a leadership level, you have to put San Clemente in a leadership position,” he said. “Maybe if we could create the right structure, I would support working on that.”

Foley indicated that she had no objections to a San Clemente representative serving as vice chair of the coalition.

Knoblock continued to question Foley about why state representatives like Davies, Assemblywoman Diane Dixon and state Sen. Tony Strickland aren’t voting members of the coalition.

“They don’t have land-use decision making,” Foley said. “That’s the main issue. It has nothing to do with politics. This is a bipartisan issue, and so the issue is a policy one related to jurisdiction and who has land-use jurisdiction — and that’s it.”

Councilmember Rick Loeffler wanted to move the discussion away from partisan squabbles.

“Is this political? I have no idea,” he said. “Frankly, I don’t really care. I know one thing for sure [is] that having no seat at the table isn’t as good as having a seat at the table.”

Councilmember Mark Enmeier agreed.

“This shouldn’t be a political issue,” he said. “The issue here is whether we want to be part of an organization that is working with [a] $300-million budget to get sand onto our beaches. Do we want a seat at the table or not?”

He moved to have San Clemente join the coalition without any conditions.

But Councilmember Zhen Wu, who put the reconsideration on the agenda, wanted state representatives and their staff invited as non-voting coalition partners, while asking for a leadership position for a future San Clemente representative.

With those conditions, the council unanimously voted to rejoin the coalition.