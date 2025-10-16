Fall fashion hits the runway at 14th annual StyleWeek OC

The StyleWeek OC runway show Wednesday included fall trends like leather, western-inspired fringe and trench coats. A percentage of sales following the show benefited CASA OC.

Didn’t make to Paris Fashion week? Don’t worry, StyleWeek OC is bringing fall fashion to Orange County.

The 14th annual StyleWeek OC, in partnership with the Newport Beach Film Festival, presents five days of runways shows, author panels, shopping parties and fashion film screenings.

The event kicked off Wednesday with a luxury runway show at Fashion Island’s Neiman Marcus, featuring models showcasing 20 new fall looks that can be found at the department store.

A runway model shows a fur coat during the 14th Annual StyleWeek OC fashion show launch at Neiman Marcus in Fashion Island. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We hope everyone enjoys the show, and we look forward to seeing you all throughout the week for our other StyleWeek OC events,” Gerard Widder, Fashion Island vice president and general manager, said in his address to a sharply-dressed audience.

The runway show included designer looks featuring fall trends like leather, western-inspired fringe, trench coats and tailored suits for men and women. A strapless gown adorned in rich peacock-colored ostrich feathers from Akris and a fuchsia high-low balloon skirted gown from Carolina Herrera accessorized with a Judith Leiber Couture Strawberry Cupcake crystal minaudière were among the memorable looks.

A model makes her way down the runway Wednesday in a Carolina Herrera gown during the StyleWeek OC fashion show at Neiman Marcus in Fashion Island. She clutches a Judith Leiber minaudière. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Following the fashion show, attendees were invited to shop the looks in the store, with 10% of sales earmarked for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County.

The nonprofit provides a voice for children who have experienced abuse, neglect and abandonment. CASA volunteers are paired with youths in foster care to be an active mentor and personal advocate for the children’s best interests.

“If you are considering becoming an advocate, please learn more,” said Paula Steurer, a CASA member and chair of Wednesday’s event. “We really need your support more than ever.”

Steurer, who is the founder of Corona del Mar-based Sterling Public Relations, shared why she became involved with CASA OC nearly 10 years ago and the reason she has continued her commitment to its cause.

The StyleWeek OC runway show included designer styles featuring fall trends like leather, western-inspired fringe, trench coats and tailored suits for both men and women. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

“I fell in love with the mission, I fell in love with the work and the impact [it makes],” she said.

StyleWeek OC continued Thursday with an Opening Night Gala “Taste of Style,” presented by Newport Beach Film Festival and Fashion Island restaurants.

On Friday, Bloomingdale’s presents a beauty panel with interactive glam treatments from 5 to 8 p.m. Author and actor Penn Badgley will discuss his latest book, “Crushmore” in his podcast “Podcrushed” at 11 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a celebrity fashion discussion with actress Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”) presented by Women’s Wear Daily. At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the Lot movie theater in Fashion Island will screen the West Coast premiere of the film, “Akris — Fashion With a Heritage.”

The event closes Sunday with multiple activities, including a fragrance master class with Creed at Neiman Marcus at 1 p.m., fashion performances at Macy’s Lawn at noon and 2 p.m. and a screening of “Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams” at the Lot at 5:30 p.m.

A closeup of Judith Leiber Couture’s Strawberry Cupcake crystal minaudière carried by a model wearing a Carolina Herrera gown at Neiman Marcus in Fashion Island on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

For more details on StyleWeek OC’s scheduled events, visit fashionisland.com