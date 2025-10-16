O.C. supervisors pick outside auditor to vet contracts after bribery scandal, conviction

Former O.C. Supervisor Andrew Do’s conviction in a bribery scheme prompted a move by his former colleagues to hire an outside auditor.

Members of the Orange County Board of Supervisors this week chose an outside firm to perform a wide-ranging forensic audit of more than $4 billion in contracts.

Supervisors first ordered the external investigation last December in the wake of former Supervisor Andrew Do’s conviction on bribery charges. Since then, an O.C. judge sentenced Do to five years in federal prison, a sentence he is currently serving at a federal penitentiary in Tucson.

After soliciting bids in June, supervisors considered cost and efficiency before unanimously selecting Houston-based accounting firm Weaver, which has an office in Los Angeles, to handle the audit.

“This isn’t an easy lift,” Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento said during Tuesday’s O.C. Board of Supervisors meeting. “This county is very large. The responses had to be evaluated carefully. This was really to make sure that we catch any remaining issues from that corruption scandal.”

Sarmiento pointed to Anaheim having hired an outside firm in 2022 for a political corruption probe after former Mayor Harry Sidhu resigned amid a sprawling federal investigation surrounding the proposed sale of Angel Stadium.

The scope of the county audit is substantial.

Auditors will look into more than 2,400 contracts totaling $4.2 billion. Supervisors ordered an audit of contracts between January 2019 and August 2024 that were funded by federal pandemic relief funds, the county’s general fund and the state’s Mental Health Services Act.

The investigation comes after Do pleaded guilty to steering more than $10 million in federal pandemic relief funds through contracts with a nonprofit connected to his daughter, Rhiannon Do, for personal gain. He also admitted to receiving more than $550,000 in bribes from funds meant to provide meals for elderly and needy residents during the pandemic.

In an effort to rebuild trust in county government, the board considered 10 proposals from prospective auditors. Supervisors selected Weaver among the top three scored submissions.

The firm was the lowest-ranked of the top three but pledged to complete the audit in less than a year for $1.4 million.

Sarmiento cited concerns that the top-ranked Baker Tilly Advisory Group, whose proposal was the least expensive, would take more than 600 days to complete the audit.

“There has to be some expediency,” he said.

“I want to make sure the record is clear that we’re not bound by the scoring, nor [are we] bound by who was the prevailing bidder,” Sarmiento later said.

Supervisor Katrina Foley also favored going with Weaver.

She stressed the firm would be bound by a fixed-price in a future contract. Under those terms, the auditors wouldn’t be allowed to ask more time and money to complete their work.

“If it takes more than the number of hours that have been proposed and costs them more, that’s not on us,” she said. “They’re stuck with the price.”

There was a recent precedent in Orange County of costs increasing on an audit once it got underway. The JL Group that prepared the Anaheim corruption report in 2023 pushed Anaheim City Council to double their budget to $1.5 million as the scope of the investigation broadened.

Weaver acknowledged to the county supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting that they would be bound by a contractually fixed-price for their work.

Supervisor Janet Nguyen, who won a special election to fill Do’s vacated seat, interviewed Weaver partner Jared Jordan about the firm’s proposed timetable.

“How can you maintain a quality audit while you’re moving so fast?” Nguyen asked.

“This comes down to experience and the work that we’ve done in the past,” Jordan replied. “We’ve conducted over 50 of these forensic audits over the last five years and have evaluated over $7.5 billion in contracts during that time. We know how to do this work.”

Nguyen wanted the auditors to report their findings publicly in three phases instead of at the end of the contract. County Internal Audit Director Aggie Alonso assured the supervisor that would be the case.

“This audit is very important,” Nguyen said. “This is going to help us continue…putting in the policy procedures that we need to make to ensure this doesn’t happen again. We need to protect the County of Orange.”

Alonso’s department will conduct a security review of Weaver before bringing back a contract for supervisors to approve. The firm is expected to complete the first phase of its work within 98 days.

“This phased-in approach is going to be looking at the high-risk contracts first, but that doesn’t mean that that’s the end of the story,” Sarmiento said. “To the extent that this will deter others [from fraud] — that we also see if others, again, facilitated this or conspired on this [corruption] — that is part of the objective. I don’t know if we find that in one phase. It’s going to take the complete audit as outlined here.”