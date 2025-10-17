Mod ’60s gastropub from Gordon Ramsay is expected to swing into Anaheim’s Downtown Disney District

Gordon Ramsay at the Carnaby, a British-themed gastropub, is coming to the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim.

Downtown Disney District has considerably revamped its culinary offerings in recent years and this month Disneyland Resort announced another a celebrity chef who’s sure to turn up the heat in Anaheim. “Hell’s Kitchen” star, chef Gordon Ramsay, will open an all-new restaurant concept above Earl of Sandwich.

Gordon Ramsay at the Carnaby will be a Brit pop-themed restaurant inspired by the swinging ’60s and the famous Carnaby Street in London.

“All eyes were on London in the 1960s, a full-on fantastic technicolor scene of people going out and having fun,” Ramsay said in a statement. “We are bringing those cool vibes to Gordon Ramsay at the Carnaby.”

Advertisement

Ramsay and the creators of Earl of Sandwich will present a menu of classic British fare, like fish and chips, sticky toffee pudding and Ramsay’s famous beef Wellington. The interior will be decorated with Brit pop art and music of the time period will play a large role too, with British invasion artists on the playlist and a late-night live music program.

“Whether it’s date night or dinner with friends or family, the Carnaby is going to bring the very best of cool Britannia to Downtown Disney District,” Ramsay said.

Chef Gordon Ramsay at his Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in 2022. (Caesars Entertainment)

Besides starring on popular reality shows like “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares,” Ramsay is an international chef and restaurateur known for his flagship restaurant in London, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which has held a three Michelin-starred rating since 2001.

In recent years, Disneyland Resort has invested in its dining scene by bringing culinary heavy hitters to the Downtown District like Din Tai Fung and three concepts from chef Carlos Gaytán, the first Mexican-born chef to earn a Michelin star for his now shuttered Chicago restaurant, Mexique.

Downtown Disney will soon welcome Porto’s Bakery and two concepts — Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon and Pearl’s Roadside BBQ — from chef Joe Isidori, who earned a Michelin star for his work at DJT, a restaurant at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Ramsay will be the third Michelin-starred chef to come to the Downtown Disney market in the last five years. While the entertainment district doesn’t have a Michelin star of its own yet, it may not be fairy-tale wish, considering Walt Disney World’s Victoria & Albert’s restaurant in Florida earned a Michelin star in 2024. Perhaps the stars will align for Downtown Disney District too.

No opening date for Gordon Ramsay at the Carnaby has been announced.