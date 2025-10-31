Great Park gets a jump on the gift-giving season with 43rd Holiday Faire

A shopper browses Irvine’s Holiday Faire at the Great Park in 2024. This year’s event will take place on Nov. 8.

The calendar has barely turned the page on Halloween, but it’s never to early to start thinking about shopping for upcoming holiday festivities. To help get people started, Arts in Irvine is preparing for its 43rd annual Holiday Faire on Nov. 8 at the Great Park.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m in the Great Park Palm Court Arts Complex, attendees can get into the spirit of the season with live holiday music and a collection of local vendors and small businesses selling gifts and crafts for everyone who’s making the “nice” list this year.

A curated selection of artisans offering handcrafted gifts like artworks, jewelry and home décor will be on site.

Advertisement

The Irvine Fine Arts Center Holiday Faire returns Saturday, Nov. 8, with artisan offerings from local businesses. (Courtesy of the city of Irvine)

Shoppers can peruse handmade ceramics from vendors like Heather Lott Ceramics, Joe Lee Ceramics and Crazy Mad Potter or explore soothing scents from Blue Wave Bath and Beauty and trimmings for the season from Dar’s Homemade Holiday Decor.

For art collectors, Emet Martinez Photography, Art by Judit and Glass Art from the Heart will be among the artists providing one-of-a-kind pieces.

The South Coast Weavers and Spinners Guild, Irvine Animal Care center and other local organizations will also be among more than 100 vendors expected to participate in this year’s market.

In addition to live music, there will be children’s activities like “Create a Gnome” at booth 100.

Admission to the Holiday Faire is free. For a full list of vendors and an event map, visit cityofirvine.org. Attendees should park in Lot 2.

