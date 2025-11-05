‘Yo Gabba Gabba: Super Art Friends Show’ at Brea Gallery

“Two Best Friends” by John Flores is part of “The Super Art Friends Show,” an exhibition celebrating 20 years of “Yo Gabba Gabba!” the iconic, groundbreaking children’s television series that got its start in Brea.

A vintage clip of actors in colorful costumes dancing in front of a green screen plays on a small television inside the Brea Gallery. The rough sketch of a DIY-style children’s television program is an early pitch for what would eventually become the popular “Yo Gabba Gabba!” show that debuted on Nickelodeon’s Nick Jr. in 2007.

The video segment is included in the gallery’s latest exhibition, “Yo Gabba Gabba: The Super Art Friends Show.” The old recording gives fans a look at an early iteration of the concept from local creatives that eventually evolved into a renowned show for preschoolers that is still making an impact on children’s programming today.

Katie Chidester, director of the Brea Gallery, is shown at the “Yo Gabba Gabba: The Super Art Friends Show” exhibition. (James Carbone)

Advertisement

Created by members of Orange County rock band the Aquabats, Christian Jacobs and producer Scott Schultz, a Brea resident, the original show was a fun and educational magazine format series designed to be enjoyable for both children and their parents. The show ran on the Nick Jr. channel from 2007 until 2015 but was revived for Apple TV+ in 2024 as “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!”

On view now through Dec. 12, “The Super Art Friends Show” features a mix of original artworks inspired by the colorful world of “Yo Gabba Gabba!” as well ephemera from its production and development.

“If you have ever seen the show, [you’ve noticed] there is a boombox that opens up and the toys come alive,” said Katie Chidester, gallery director at Brea Gallery. “As you walk in, you see a lot of props and items from the TV show itself.”

Artwork featuring characters from the TV show “Yo Gabba Gabba!” hang on a wall at Brea Gallery for the exhibition. (James Carbone)

Small figures of characters Muno, Foofa, Plex, Brobee and Toodee used in the original television show are on display, along with other costumes and “Yo Gabba Gabba!” pitch and development books created by Jacobs and Schultz. Chidester worked closely with the duo and Schultz’s brother, Ben Schultz, who sits on the Brea Cultural Arts Commission, to put together the exhibition in time for the 20th anniversary of year the show was first imagined.

“When I approached Ben about the potential of doing a show like this, he said 2025 will be the 20-year anniversary,” Chidester said. “So we really scrambled to make it work, because it was such a special opportunity.”

The opening of the art exhibit also coincided with the announcement that Apple TV+ would bring “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” back for a second season, scheduled to begin airing Jan. 30.

Kimmi Macias, left, Kathleen Fenstermaker and Endria Leyva Suarez, coordinators of “Yo Gabba Gabba: The Super Art Friends Show” have fun with a puppet named “Giggle,” created by Emma Catherine Bradford. (James Carbone)

Chidester said Brea Gallery put out a call for art inspired by “Yo Gabba Gabba!” and was pleased with the enthusiastic response.

“The Gallery invited 90 artist to interpret the show and its values,” Chidester said. “Everyone took a different angle and was inspired by something different.”

Local artists used a wide range of media to express their connection to the show, including woodworking, sculpting, painting and digital design. Most of the pieces are offered for sale.

An India ink and watercolor piece titled “Be Nice to Everyone” by Anaheim-based artist Show Pigeon features a well-manicured hand holding a toy version of the Gooble character. Los Angeles-based artist Erick Martinez created a wooden Brobee character perched atop a wooden shelf with a mid-century modern flair and decorated with Brobee’s likeness.

Some of the art also comes from prop masters and artists who worked on the TV show.

“The exhibition feels like a real celebration of the values of the show,” said Chidester.

The show features artworks from creatives around the region, including people who served as prop masters and artists on the TV show. (James Carbone)

Like the TV series, the exhibit is intended to be enjoyable for both children and adults. It includes interactive elements, such as an area where kids can craft their own toy monster character and a “Yo Gabba GabbaLand” set piece for photo opportunities.

A closing reception, planned for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec.12, will feature live music and light refreshments, as well as a 10% off sale in the gift shop, stocked with “Yo Gabba Gabba!” merchandise.

Chidester said whether visitors to Brea Gallery are fans of the show or not, she hopes they can gain an appreciation of the artistry that went into the television show and for the arts in general.

Katie Chidester, director of the Brea Gallery, strikes a pose at the “Yo Gabba Gabba: The Super Art Friends Show” exhibition. (James Carbone)

“Creativity and joy belongs in these types of visual art spaces, and we want them to feel like they belong here as well,” Chidester said. “We want all ages to celebrate our community and all the creative currency in Orange County.”

“Yo Gabba Gabba: The Super Art Friends Show” is on view now through Dec. 12 at the Brea Gallery, located at Brea Civic & Cultural Center, 1 Civic Center Circle, Brea. Gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. General admission is $3; Brea residents and children under 12 are admitted free. For more, visit breaartgallery.com.

