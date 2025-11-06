Citing a tight budget, Fullerton City Council votes against immigrant relief funds

Activists lobbied the Fullerton City Council to approve proposals to provide relief funds to assist immigrants impacted by ICE raids, and to ban immigration agents from wearing face masks during raids, but a slim majority of the panel turned them down.

Fullerton won’t be following Santa Ana, Anaheim or Costa Mesa’s lead in establishing immigrant relief funds in response to federal deportation raids.

A slim council majority Tuesday rejected a proposal to allocate $100,000 for a legal defense fund against deportations and another $100,000 to help nonprofits distribute economic relief to impacted families.

“What we’re discussing today is not about justice,” Councilmember Nick Dunlap said. “This is about funding. The reality is our city can’t afford the additional commitment.”

Advertisement

News Costa Mesa allocates $200K for immigrant legal defense fund, backs legal efforts The Costa Mesa City Council Tuesday agreed to assist via a legal fund residents and workers seized on the city’s streets and approved the creation of a rental registry to track and prevent at-fault evictions.

The proposals, spearheaded by Councilmember Ahmad Zahra, were placed on Tuesday’s agenda at the council’s direction last month.

On Tuesday, councilmembers began the conversation by grappling with Fullerton’s finances. The general fund reserves total $30.8 million.

“We are in a healthy margin,” Zahra said.

The city budgeted an operating deficit of $3.8 million for the current fiscal year, a figure that could nearly triple next year, Fullerton budget and purchasing manager Steve Avalos reported to council.

Councilmember Jamie Valencia asked what city programs couldn’t be funded last year.

“We’re deficient in road repair,” said Interim City Manager Eddie Manfro. “We’re short-staffed in library and parks. There’s any number of things the city does not do for lack of funds.”

Mayor Pro Tem Shana Charles noted Fullerton formed a fiscal sustainability committee that is looking at two half-cent sales tax initiatives to shore up its finances around infrastructure and public safety.

“Those two sales taxes combined would give us so much more flexibility,” she said. “I know that’s something we’re going to be looking at in the next year. I’m really glad that we’re getting this wonderful holistic look at our financial picture as we’re moving into this discussion about what would be, by my calculations, less than 1% of our current reserves.”

One out of every six residents in Fullerton are part of a mixed-immigration-status family, according to new data estimates. (Gabriel San Román)

Dozens of pro-immigrant activists challenged the budget arguments and pleaded with councilmembers over hours of public comments to establish the funds in Fullerton, a diverse city where Latinos form the largest ethnic group.

Prior to the meeting, the USC Equity Research Institute published data in the Fullerton Observer showing that about 10,000 Fullerton residents are undocumented. One out of every six residents in the city are part of a mixed-immigration-status family, according to the new data estimates.

Far from being recent arrivals, three-quarters of undocumented Fullerton residents have lived in the U.S. for a decade or longer.

Several activists attending Tuesday’s meeting focused on Valencia as the potential swing vote. She represents Fullerton’s 4th District, a southwestern swath of the city that is heavily Latino.

“I don’t see what the point of fixing critical infrastructure is if Fullertonians are no longer here to use it,” Tanya Leon, a longtime District 4 resident and programs manager for the Orange County Justice Fund, told the council. “Our District 4 residents are being removed. It makes no difference to me if my streets are better if my neighbors can’t use them.”

Over the summer, federal immigration agents have repeatedly swept Fullerton Car Wash. Agents have also raided day laborers gathered near Sam’s Club and Home Depot parking lots.

Zahra stated that, as an immigrant, he carries his passport on him with the ongoing raids and supported the funds.

“This is not going to impact us,” Zahra said. “We can weather this is small amount of money. These are what reserve funds are, for these times to help our community.”

But Dunlap pointed to Fullerton neighborhoods without street lights and roads so in disrepair that residents can’t ride their bikes on them.

“Given the city’s financial and limited financial resources, it seems extra divisive,” he said. “If there were additional funds available, they should be going to serve our entire community and not a particular group of our community.”

Valencia didn’t have any questions about the funds toward the end of the discussion. Jung moved to table discussion of the funds afterward.

Charles interjected to have, at least, a resolution included on the agenda expressing support for state and federal legislation to unmask federal immigrant agents pass, but Jung declined to add that to his motion.

Councilmembers rejected the funds and resolution by a 3-2 vote, with Zahra and Charles voting in opposition.