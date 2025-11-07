Merry Market pop-up rolls into Irvine Spectrum

The Irvine Company’s mobile Merry Market Pop-up is on the road this holiday season.

The festive red and green truck was parked at the Irvine Spectrum Center’s Giant Wheel Court this week to bring a unique holiday experience to shoppers at the outdoor retail center, complete with holiday carolers, sweets and a visit from Santa Claus.

Santa Claus enjoys a matcha latte at the Merry Market pop-up at the Irvine Spectrum Center. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Shoppers are invited to step aboard the traveling market, which features 25 curated gifts available at local retailers, all selected by Irvine Company’s lead stylist, Sara Santos. The display is inspired by Christmas catalogs of years past, brought to life inside the truck with gifts like a Le Creuset dutch oven, a St. John handbag and a Kuromi plushie from Miniso on view.

The top deck of the truck affords shoppers photo opportunities, and a sweepstakes contest will award three winners all of the 25 gift items showcased in the Merry Market.

The Irvine Spectrum Center was the Merry Market’s first stop of the season; it was parked there through Saturday. On Sunday and Monday, the market rolls into Woodbury Town Center, followed by a stop at the Market Place in Irvine Nov. 1315. The truck then makes its way to Alton Marketplace on Nov. 16-17 and Fashion Island in Newport Beach Nov. 21- 22. On Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 24-25, the market will pop-up near the Bristol Farms at Corona del Mar Plaza before making its final stop on Nov. 28 at Fashion Island for Black Friday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Early skaters take a lap at the ice rink in Giant Wheel Court at Irvine Spectrum in front of the Christmas tree on Nov. 4, 2025. (Sarah Mosqueda)

The Ice Rink at Irvine Spectrum Center is now open for the season too with general admission priced at $27 per person, including skate rental. On Tuesday morning, early skaters were the first to take a lap around the ice in front of the 75-foot fully decorated Christmas tree. The tree will be lit nightly with a choreographed light show every 30 minutes beginning at 5 p.m.

Other activities planned at Irvine Spectrum Center throughout the holiday season include live music from local acts like Sabrina Rose and Oleha Music and Selfies With Santa in front of the Christmas tree from Nov. 28 through Dec. 24.

For more details on the Merry Market Pop-up tour and other holiday events happening at Irvine Company retail properties, visit letsholidayoc.com