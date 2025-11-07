Thankful for pie — O.C. bakeries are readying pastries for the holiday table

Each Thanksgiving table has its own unique traditions, but no matter how you slice it, everyone is always grateful for pie.

Whether it’s a buttery pastry crust brimming with seasonal fruit or a crumbly graham cracker crust filled with silky custard, a freshly-baked pie is a tasty way to end your Thanksgiving meal. The following Orange County spots will be baking up a variety of flavors to add to your feast this year.

Signature rye-crusted pies

Rye Goods

15771 Red Hill Ave., Suite 110, Tustin

(949) 323-3550

ryegoods.com

Rye Goods will offer signature rye crusted pies in varieties like pumpkin, Dutch apple and chocolate cream this Thanksgiving. (Courtesy of Rye Goods)

Everything at Rye Goods begins with a rye sourdough culture owner Sara Lezama has nicknamed “Winona Ryeder,” and their seasonal fall pies are no exception. Signature rye crusted pies are available by pre-order for your Thanksgiving table through Nov. 22 at all Rye Goods locations, including the main production kitchen in Tustin.

Choose from pumpkin, Dutch apple and chocolate cream pie, or try a creamy pumpkin basque cheesecake this year. The company recently expanded its menu and deli case offerings as well, presenting Thanksgiving dinner sides like mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce for the first time. For a savory addition to your holiday feast, try one of their chicken pot pies or a winter veggie quiche. Pick-up day for pre-orders is Nov. 26.

A range of pumpkin desserts

Polly’s Pies Restaurant & Bakery

9791 Adams Ave., Huntington Beach

(714) 964-4424

pollyspies.com

Grab a whole pie or sample a slice at Polly’s Pies this Thanksgiving holiday. (Jonathan Hwang)

Polly’s Pies has been a go-to for freshly baked pies in Southern California for more than 55 years. Polly’s always has a selection of handmade pies ready to go in varieties like apple crisp, banana cream, chocolate silk and lemon meringue. In honor of pumpkin spice season, there is a menu of pumpkin-centric pie flavors perfect for serving on Thanksgiving.

Choose from classic pumpkin pie or indulge in a pumpkin dream pie, made with pumpkin cream cheese filling on a maple crunch base, topped with cinnamon whipped cream and drizzled with caramel. Pumpkin praline cheesecake blends all the best parts of pumpkin pie, pecan pie and cheesecake in one dessert; pumpkin maple crunch features a crumbly topping of brown sugar and oats with a hint of cinnamon. Of course, any season is a good season for Polly’s signature banberry pie, made with banana cream filling and topped with fresh sweet strawberries and whipped cream.

Pre-order now for pick up on Nov. 25, Nov. 26 or up until 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27. The last day for pre-orders is Nov. 25. The Polly’s Pies dining room will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Pies of all descriptions

Pop Pie Co.

270 E 17th St., #17, Costa Mesa

(949) 791-8133

poppieco.com

Pop Pie Co. in Costa Mesa has seasonal pie flavors like Chocolate Pecan Chess Pie and Pumpkin Cream Cheese. (Courtesy of Pop Pie Co.)

Pop Pie Co. in Costa Mesa is passionate about pie. The shop serves wholes pies, hand pies and pie by the slice all year round in both sweet and savory options. The smooth and creamy key lime pie always has just enough zest, while a green hog and cheese pie with pork shoulder braised in roasted chiles and tomatillos with jack cheese makes for a hearty meal.

Thanksgiving pie pre-orders are being accepted now with customers able to choose from flavors like pumpkin cream cheese pie, salted caramel crumble pie and chocolate pecan chess pie, each baked in Pop Pie’s signature all-butter crust. The shop also offers a vegan apple cranberry ginger crumble pie, so all your guests can indulge in a little gratitude this year. The last day for pre-orders is Nov. 21.

From a home kitchen

With Love, From Scratch

Home bakery, Anaheim

withlovepie.com

Cranberry apple and pecan are among the pie flavors available from Anaheim-based With Love, From Scratch. (With Love, From Scratch )

Kourtney Rojas started her cottage pie business, With Love, From Scratch, in 2011 and has been baking homemade scratch pies with locally sourced fruit and ingredients ever since. You can find her pies at local farmers markets, but she also offers special orders for pickup in Anaheim.

For this Thanksgiving, With Love, From Scratch is baking a limited amount of fresh pies varieties, like salted caramel apple pie and black-bottom pecan pie, which adds a layer of deep chocolate ganache to traditional pecan pie, as well as classic apple, pecan and cranberry apple pie. Pre-order to pick up on Nov. 24 or 25, but do so quickly since Nov. 26 pie pickups are already sold out.

Blue corn masa sourdough at 6100 Bread bakery in Santa Ana. The bakery will be offering pies this Thanksgiving. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

6100 Bread

728 Poinsettia St. N, Unit A, Santa Ana

(714) 884-4323

61hundredbread.com

6100 Bread is home to what has been dubbed the “best sourdough in the universe,” a fragrant blue corn masa loaf that sells out quickly at the Santa Ana bakery. This Thanksgiving, chef-baker Karlo Evaristo and his team are also offering freshly-baked pies to add to your table.

Classic pecan pie and apple pie are on the menu, but the busy bakery will not be taking pre-orders. Visit the bakery on the morning of Nov. 27 to get your pie, a coveted sourdough loaf and a few pastries. While 6100 Bread will not be baking its usual full slate of offerings on Thanksgiving morning, the menu will include items best for sharing with others gathered around the holiday table — and the coffee bar will be open.

