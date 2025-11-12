Dana Point prepares to host 48th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot

Dana Point’s annual Turkey Trot returns for its 48th year, with runners on either a 5k,10k, or combo 15k and a 1-mile gobble wobble for the kids.

A cozy nap and watching some football are common activities after devouring a Thanksgiving dinner. But before the bird, many families across the country participate in Turkey Trot races. Last year more than 900 races taking place on the holiday were listed on RunSignup, a website that hosts race registrations.

In Orange County, Dana Point is home to one of the largest Thanksgiving Day races in the nation, welcoming more than 10,000 participants each year. On Nov. 27, the coastal enclave will be the site of the 48th Annual Turkey Trot, with runners racing a scenic route along Dana Point Harbor.

Hosted by the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Dana Point Harbor Partners, the USA Track & Field-certified event is open to all ages and skill levels, with the motto “Run the Race Before You Stuff Your Face!”

“Dana Point Harbor Partners is proud to help carry on this tradition by supporting the 48th annual Turkey Trot, an event that embodies the spirit of the season and brings our incredible community together,” Bryon Ward, president of Burnham-Ward Properties and partner of Dana Point Harbor Partners, said in a statement.

Funds raised by registration fees are donated to local charities, according to organizers, and since its inception the event has generated upward of $500,000 for local nonprofits. The 2025 beneficiaries include Dana Point Women’s Club/Project Foster, Dana Point Historical Society and YMCA of Orange County.

Participants can sign up to run or walk a 5k, 10k or combo 15k, while kids are welcome to join the 1-mile Gobble Wobble. Fees for the various events range from $24 (the Gobble Wobble) to $61 (the combo) if made by Nov. 23; late registration fees are $28-$68.

Entrants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, finisher medal and race bib with timed results. Virtual goody bags will also be distributed with offers and discounts from local businesses. The event will include photo ops, a costume contest and a health and fitness expo.

“Dana Point Harbor has long been a place where friends, families and the community gather to create lasting holiday memories,” said Ward. “This year is no exception.”

The 48th annual Dana Point Turkey Trot takes place on Nov. 27 from 7 a.m. to noon at Dana Point Harbor at 34555 Golden Lantern St., Dana Point. To register and to see the full race schedule, visit turkeytrot.com.

