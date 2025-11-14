Corny new musical ‘Shucked’ pops at Segerstrom Center

The cast of the North American tour of ‘Shucked,’ on stage at Segerstrom Center for the Arts Nov. 11-23.

You won’t find many Broadway musicals centered around vegetables, which makes “Shucked” — a maize-forward production on stage at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa this month — a unique viewing opportunity.

The Tony Award–winning “farm-to-fable” musical comedy takes places in the fictional town of Cob County with corn at the center of its story.

“Shucked” is also notable as it is among the few original musicals to hit the Broadway circuit in the last few years. At a time when jukebox-themed and movie musicals dominate, this corn-dependent play is based on an original story with original songs (save for a humorous Purple Rain interlude).

With book by Tony-award winner Robert Horn and music and lyrics by country music songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, known for writing songs for artists like Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert, “Shucked” celebrates heartland America and country music with a harvest of corny jokes and a story focused on community.

“Shucked” begins with two unnamed storytellers (Maya Lagerstam, Joe Moeller) sharing the tale of Maizy (Danielle Wade) and her fiancé Beau (Nick Bailey.) Before their nuptials, the corn that constitutes the town’s staple crop suddenly starts dying.

With the perfect “hominy” of Cob County under threat, Maizy sets out for Tampa, Fla., to get help and returns with her cousin, con artist Gordy (Quinn VanAntwerp) in tow. Corn whiskey-maker Lulu (Miki Abraham) immediately takes a disliking to Gordy.

Mike Nappi as Peanut in the North American tour of Shucked. (Matthew Murphy)

The rapid fire joke structure is evocative of the vintage TV variety show “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” with puns popping off like popcorn. In fact, the similar, rural-themed 1969 variety show “Hee-Haw” is the original inspiration for the musical.

Horn was initially tapped by the Grand Ole Opry to develop a stage version of the long-running show, but when the Opry Entertainment Group eventually pulled out, the production was shelved.

Horn, Clark and McAnally took another pass at it and developed an entirely new concept that kept the country music and corn-fed humor.

In conjunction with the staging of “Shucked,” Segerstrom is partnering with the Orange County-based Grandma’s House of Hope in a canned food drive during which theatergoers are encouraged to drop off cans in designated bins at the center’s Plaza and Orchestra levels.

Since 2007, Grandma’s House of Hope has provided housing and wraparound services for adult men and women. The organization recognizes the recent government shutdown led to a flux in federal food assistance, impacting millions and creating a high demand for canned food donations.

“Shucked” is on stage now through Nov. 23 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tickets, which start at $39, are available at scfta.org.