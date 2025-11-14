Charlie Kirk Way and Day: Westminster votes to honor slain conservative activist

A pair of proposals commemorating the late Charlie Kirk were approved by Westminster City Council on Wednesday.

The Westminster City Council voted Wednesday to honor the late Charlie Kirk by redesignating All American Way with street signs in the conservative political activist’s name.

During the same council meeting, a majority of councilmembers also approved a resolution declaring every Oct. 14 to be “Charlie Kirk Day” in Westminster in honor of his birthday.

The Kirk commemorations came by way of two Republican councilmembers — Mayor Charlie Chi Nguyen and Councilmember Amy Phan West — who are both seeking to challenge Rep. Derek Tran, an incumbent Democrat, in the California Congressional District 45 race next year.

Nguyen pushed for the street name redesignation, which will refit street signs between Westminster Boulevard and 13th Street to read “Charlie Kirk Way” in 3-inch font below All American Way where “The City of Westminster” would customarily read.

All American Way, where Westminster City Hall is located, will remain the legally designated street name.

“Westminster should continue to celebrate leadership, patriotism and the principle that brings us all together,” Nguyen said. “I respectfully ask for…a yes vote on this proposal, not just to rename the street but to reaffirm our city’s proud commitment to the American spirit.”

Revamping the street signs will cost $3,000 in taxpayer funds.

Councilmember Carlos Manzo was the sole dissenting vote on both Kirk-related agenda items. He criticized the pair of proposals as political grandstanding by two councilmembers vying for higher office.

“Politicians do what politicians do: exploit, exploit, exploit,” he said. “That’s what you’re doing, exploiting a tragedy for political gain.”

Flanked by a mini red Trump flag and a cellphone perched at her council desk for livestreaming, Phan West argued that Nguyen’s proposal didn’t go far enough. She lamented that commuters passing by would not be able to read the re-designation underneath the main All American Way light pole signs.

“Three inches? That’s kind of small,” Phan West said. “You either go big or go home, dude!”

She wanted city staff to find another possible street that could be fully renamed—not just re-designated—and also suggested renaming the Civic Center’s Sunken Gardens as “Charlie Kirk Gardens.”

Phan West moved to table the discussion, which Manzo supported. Three councilmembers, including Nguyen, voted against Phan West and Manzo.

Nguyen defended his proposal as the only possible means to honor Kirk in such a way. The street signage would also include reflective signs more prominently reading “Charlie Kirk Way” and residential signs.

“I don’t want anyone to see this as dividing [the] community between the Democrats and Republicans,” he said. “I think Charlie Kirk deserves it.”

Manzo said he did not want to get into a debate into what Kirk’s views represented, but criticized the slain co-founder of Turning Point USA as a divisive figure in American politics. He cited comments Kirk made on his podcast last year about diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives for Black airline pilots and how he would question their qualifications.

“Is that not racist?” Manzo said. “I would say so. How is that unifying our city?”

When time came to vote on redesignating All American Way, Phan West continued with her criticism of the mayor’s proposal as just “getting by” but decided to support it while exploring other renaming options separately.

The proposal passed 4-1 with Manzo dissenting.

Phan West’s own resolution to declare Oct. 14 as Charlie Kirk Day in Westminster engendered considerably less discussion.

“His legacy is one of courage, education and encouragement,” she said. “It is fitting, therefore, that we, as a city, recognize his contribution in a meaningful and lasting way.”

Manzo continued to push back on what he called campaigning from the dais. He challenged his colleagues to care about Westminster’s financial health instead of bringing partisan national politics to the local nonpartisan council.

“We’re over here struggling to make ends meet,” Manzo said. “You talk about these pet projects for hours…but not about generating more revenue to save our city. That you don’t care about.”

Nguyen curbed debate on the resolution by calling for a vote. Like the street signs, the Charlie Kirk Day resolution passed 4-1 with Manzo opposing.