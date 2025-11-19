Celebrating 70 years, Disneyland lights up for the holidays

Park goers armed with umbrellas and ponchos gathered for the first tree lighting of season at Disneyland on Nov.14, 2025.

Wet weather didn’t dampen fans’ enthusiasm for the Nov. 14 opening of “Holidays at the Disneyland Resort,” which runs through Jan. 7.

Armed with umbrellas and outfitted in ponchos, parkgoers lined up at morning “rope drop” and stayed until nightfall, indulging in holiday treats, enjoying “Haunted Mansion Holiday” and anticipating the lighting of the 60-foot Christmas tree on Main Street, U.S.A.

Pastry sous chef Graciela Gomez, who has been working in the resort’s kitchen for nearly 20 years, always looks forward to the holiday season.

“Snowfall at the castle?” she said in reference to Sleeping Beauty’s iconic home. “You can’t beat that.”

Families visit with Santa Claus at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Although the rain prevented the fireworks spectacular, the show will continue through the winter schedule, weather permitting, as will nightly man-made “snow” in the Downtown District.

At the opening, families posed for pictures with Santa Claus at the Fantasyland Theatre, where guests can also find Disney characters and kid-friendly crafts. St. Nick can be spotted throughout the property.

Haunted Mansion and It’s a Small World got their usual holiday decor makeover. Live entertainment at Disney California Adventure includes Mexican folklórico dancers, mariachis and Brazilian samba dancers honoring Latin America at the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party. “Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season,” which made its debut last year, features songs from the animated film, “Encanto,” and “A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel” featuring Miguel from Pixar’s “Coco” also returns.

The Festive Food Marketplace in Disney California Adventure features holiday favorites that celebrate traditions from around the globe, including barbacoa tamal de res. (Sarah Mosqueda)

The Festival of Holidays is back at Disney California Adventure, with six food marketplaces serving dishes inspired by meals traditionally served during different cultural holidays.

Barbacoa tamal de res from Grandma’s Recipes and braised pork belly adobo with garlic rice available at Favorite Things return alongside new menu items, including vegetarian chorizo queso fundido at Brews & Bites and a holiday eclair at Merry Mashups.

“I think the Holiday M&Ms eclair is going to be a fan favorite,” said Gomez. “It has a beautiful soft and silky milk chocolate mousse, and it is decorated for the season with M&Ms and a cute little chocolate gingerbread man.”

Chef Manuel “Manny” Rodriguez presents a gingerbread cake with cream cheese filling and gingerbread crunch. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Resort chef Manuel Enriquez said there are 240 seasonal food offerings available resort-wide.

“Of those 240, 90 of those offerings are new items only for this season,” Enriquez said. “Others are returning items because those are the ones (guests) prefer. We want to keep giving whatever makes them happy.”

Enriquez has predictions for which of the new dishes will resonate.

“If you try the gingerbread cookies, then you are in love with the gingerbread cookies,” Enriquez said about the Mickey gingerbread available at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe on Main Street. “But I can guarantee you, the gingerbread cake is going to make you forget all about the cookies.”

The gingerbread cake, available at Plaza Inn on Main Street, features cream cheese filling and gingerbread crunch, finished with buttercream and topped with a chocolate gingerbread cookie.

“This one will be a new tradition,” Enriquez said.

The holiday celebration is happening in tandem with Disneyland’s year-long 70th birthday celebration, which launched in May.

“There really is something for everybody, no matter what you celebrate and how you celebrate it,” Gomez said. “We find a way to make you feel like you’re at home.”

Gingerbread Cake is available at the Plaza Inn on Main Street, U.S.A. through Jan. 7. (Sarah Mosqueda)

“Holidays at the Disneyland Resort” runs through Jan. 7. For tickets and park reservations visit disneyland.disney.go.com.