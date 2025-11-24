Chef, cookbook author Debbie Lee to open two culinary concepts at OCVibe

“Next Food Network Star” finalist and author of “Seoultown Kitchen” chef Debbie Lee has been tapped to open two new culinary concepts at OCVibe’s market hall.

Things are starting to get cooking at Anaheim’s OCVibe. The $4-billion, 100-acre redevelopment project, backed by Henry and Susan Samueli, recently announced chef, restaurateur and author Debbie Lee will open two new culinary concepts at the mixed-use space’s food hall.

Based in Orange County, Lee was a Season 5 “Next Food Network Star” finalist and the author of “Seoultown Kitchen,” which showcases her modern Korean gastro-pub cooking. Her two concepts, Pado and Mokja, will open within the ambitious entertainment and housing project’s 50,000-square-foot market hall. Lee is the first culinary partner revealed to be involved with the food hall.

“There’s something electric about being the first chef invited to help define a district like OCVibe,” Lee said in a statement.

Advertisement

Pado will be a Korean-inspired seafood and raw bar serving crudo, sashimi and coastal small plates that blend Lee’s Korean cuisine with fresh California produce, while Mokja will specialize in Korean street food, breakfast sandwiches and specialty coffee beverages.

“Pado and Mokja each carry pieces of my heritage, and to bring both concepts to a place as thoughtfully imagined as OCVibe feels incredibly special,” said Lee. “I’m thrilled to be part of its foundation and share Korean cuisine with the countless visitors and locals who will help make Anaheim a true culinary destination.”

A rendering of OCVibe’s 50,000-square-foot market hall in Anaheim. (Courtesy of OCVibe)

Rather than implementing a traditional landlord-tenant structure, OCVibe has created a culinary partnership model that aims to remove financial and operational barriers that prevent restaurant ownership for small business.

“Most chefs spend half their time fighting battles with leases, construction, equipment, marketing and operations before they ever get to focus on cooking, but at OCVibe those hurdles are lifted,” said Lee, who operated Ahn-Joo, a Korean street food kiosk, at the Americana at Brand in Glendale from 2011 to 2012.

The market hall will be deigned to receive foot traffic with a connection to OCVibe’s larger plaza as well as the Urban Park and the Weave, a mixed-use mass timber office building.

“Our vision for the market hall is one of partnership, not tenancy,” said Morell Marean, chief operating officer of OCVibe, in a statement. “By eliminating financial barriers and providing the critical infrastructure, we’re empowering chefs like Debbie Lee to take creative leaps that might not be possible elsewhere.”

Last year’s ‘OCVibe Unveiled’ event in September announced the addition of A Restaurant, a dining concept from River Jetty Restaurant Group partners, Joseph “McG” Nichol and Jordan Otterbein to OCVibe’s Restaurant Row, as well as the revival of the iconic Orange County music venue, the Golden Bear. The culinary destination and late night entertainment venue will be among the 21 chef-driven concepts and six bars in the works at OCVibe.