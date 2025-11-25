Orange County opens new park in unincorporated area of North Tustin

OC Parks Commissioners Ray Diaz, John Warren and Dave Hanson cut the ribbon to commemorate the opening of Crawford Canyon Park along with Orange County District Atty. Todd Spitzer and Supervisor Donald P. Wagner.

Crawford Canyon Park, a new 2.5-acre park featuring a quarter mile paved walkway and native landscaping, opened last week in North Tustin.

The county park at the corner of Newport Boulevard and Crawford Canyon Road features two nature-themed playgrounds, exercise stations and picnic tables, as well as water fountains, benches and disabled parking.

In addition to native plants, the park includes drought-tolerant trees like such as coast live oaks, western sycamores and California pepper trees which, as they grow in the coming years, will add shade and character.

Advertisement

Orange County Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, District Atty. Todd Spitzer, and OC Parks Commissioners Ray Diaz, John Warren and Dave Hanson joined other local leaders Nov. 19 at the ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening.

“Crawford Canyon Park is a beautiful new addition for the community, and I am thrilled to open it to the public,” Wagner said in an address. “I am looking forward to seeing this area utilized, especially with all the great features it has to offer.”

Wagner didn’t have to wait long, as his own grandchildren were among the first to enjoy the playground.

A cabin slide platform is one of the features of the new OC Parks, Crawford Canyon, 2.5-acre park and playground that comes with exercise stations, picnic tables and benches, and natural rolling landscapes in north Tustin. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

Wagner acknowledged Spitzer’s involvement in the early stages of the park, which is on unincorporated land.

It was on his predecessor’s watch that the project got started, Wagner said of former 3rd District supervisor, now Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “And he is here today to see through the completion,” Wagner added.

The supervisor also credited the community with having a hand in shaping the new public space.

“The development of the park and its features reflects an enormous amount of public feedback received throughout the planning and design process,” Wagner said.

A couple sit on one of the benches at Crawford Canyon Park in North Tustin. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

The parkland is added to the nearly 60,000 acres of parks, historical and coastal facilities managed by OC Parks, including Irvine Regional Park and Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve.

“Public outdoor spaces are important because getting out and having a place to run around, play and be in nature is great fun,” Wagner said. “It is good (for) the health of kids, and it is good for the mental health of all of us.”

A youngster jumps from post to post on pull-up bars at Crawford Canyon Park, 2.5-acre greenspace in North Tustin. The park comes with exercise stations, picnic tables and benches and natural rolling landscapes, among other features. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

Improvements to the exterior sidewalks have made the area more easily accessible to the nearby community and the afternoon of the ribbon cutting saw many couples and families walking to the park from surrounding neighborhoods.

Crawford Canyon Park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the fall and winter and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the spring and summer. For more information, visit ocparks.com

