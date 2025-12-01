Chef Charbel Hayek brings his Mediterranean cuisine to San Clemente

Chef and restaurateur Charbel Hayek has had his eye on Orange County for quite some time.

The “Top Chef” alumni is a master of modern Eastern Mediterranean cuisine, and his Los Angeles-based restaurants, Ladyhawk and Laya marry his Lebanese heritage with his cooking prowess.

His third Southern California restaurant, ILYA, which is set to open Thursday in San Clemente, expands his reach even further by focusing on Western Mediterranean cuisine.

“Orange County, in general, has been on my radar since I opened restaurants in L.A.,” Hayek said. “Once I checked out San Clemente, I saw everything and I knew it couldn’t get any better. If I want to start in Orange County, San Clemente is where it’s at.”

Chef and restaurateur Charbel Hayek opens new concept ILYA in San Clemente this month. (Erin Olive Photography)

The new restaurant’s name is evolved from “elia,” the Greek word for olive tree. Besides being a foundational part of the region’s culture, the olive tree is a symbol of abundance for all it provides in the Mediterranean, from olive oil to the landscape.

Over the last year, Hayek’s team has worked to build ILYA from the ground up with an aesthetic inspired by the Cycladese islands in the southern part of the Aegean Sea.

Guests enter through a wrought-iron gate and pass an impressive wine cellar and patio with ocean views before reaching the dining room. The main space is filled with natural textures in shades of cream and white, with an olive tree at its center. The kitchen is on full display via wide windows that allow guests to watch food being prepared and see the chiles, garlic, lemon and fresh herbs drying over the Santa Maria grill.

The dining room at ILYA is centered around an olive tree, which also lends the restaurant its name. (Courtesy of Boulevard Hospitality Group)

“Every restaurant that I am involved in, I put my whole self into it. Each concept is uniquely different on purpose,” said Hayek. “I think ILYA represents all of them in one.”

Although Hayek is especially known for preparing Lebanese dishes, he incorporates elements inspired by other food traditions he has experienced throughout his life into the menu at ILYA.

“The menu will be focused on Mediterranean cuisine, with dishes that reflect my childhood and travel,” Hayek said. “I was born and raised in Lebanon, I lived for two years in France, I traveled all over Europe and now I live here. That’s all coming together here.”

While diners can look forward to the sprawling mezze of hummus, muhammara, baba ghanouj, crudite and olives served with house made pita Hayek is known for, there are also pasta options like spicy rigatoni and lobster spaghetti. There is escargot served in traditional French style with butter, lemon and garlic and Spanish staple patata bravas in bravas sauce with garlic aioli. Grilled meat and fish is complemented by sides like Greek salad or haricot vert.

Escargot served in with herb butter at chef Charbel Hayek’s restaurant ILYA in San Clemente. (Courtesy of Boulevard Hospitality Group)

While opening a new restaurant takes a lot of hard work, Hayek said the excitement of bringing a new space to life is a high he seems to always be chasing.

“There is nothing like the feeling of opening a new place and the challenges that come with it, but it is a beautiful feeling and I live for it,” he said.

As the restaurant prepares for its opening next week, Hayek said he is most looking forward to introducing himself to the local community.

“I am very excited to meet all the locals, and I would love to get to know each one of them, because this is going to be their home, too,” he added. “I want them to come here and feel like it’s their home, like it’s their new favorite restaurant.”

ILYA opens Thursday at 1502 S El Camino Real, in San Clemente. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Monday and Tuesday. For reservations, visit ilyarestaurant.com.

