Black Friday is more than just one day at South Coast Plaza

Shoppers bustle around the Jewel Court tree at South Coast Plaza, one of three Christmas trees on display at the luxury shopping destination.

Black Friday, the big shopping day after Thanksgiving, usually marks the start of the busy holiday season. But in recent years, the sales are not limited to just one day.

Seasonal shopping deals often begin online in the days leading up to Turkey Day, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday, then extend the savings through the following week.

At South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa’s luxury shopping destination, retailers are ready for customers whenever they want to shop.

Advertisement

“This is a time when brands are bringing new experiences and creating new opportunities for customers to come back into the stores,” said Debra Gunn-Downing, executive director of marketing at South Coast Plaza.

According to Adobe Analytics data, U.S. e-commerce sales reached $11.8 billion on Black Friday, a 9.1% year-over-year increase.

Exclusive gifts are one way retailers inspire customers to shop in person, with giveaways and other prizes also attracting foot traffic.

Home improvement and hardware retailer Lowe’s gifted a bucket of tools to its first 50 customers in line, while Target offered free limited-edition swag bags to the first 100 guests in stores on Friday, although the mass retailer faced some backlash over customers’ disappointment in this year’s giveaway.

South Coast Plaza was crowded with shoppers on Nov. 28. (Sarah Mosqueda)

At South Coast Plaza, special sales and limited edition collaborations available on Nov. 28 incentivized consumers to shop in person, especially at retailers that are new to the mall.

“Alo, which just opened last week, have 30 percent off so we have seen lines there today,” Gunn-Downing said. “Madhappy brought in their Disney collaboration today so there are lines there as well.”

Alo, a fitness fashion brand with “studio-to-streetwear” designs, and clothing brand Madhappy are among nearly 40 new retailers to open up for business in the Plaza this year. Kim Kardashian-founded Skims, Stockholm-based fashion house Acne Studios and luxury footwear retailer Manolo Blahnik’s first West Coast boutique all opened at the Costa Mesa complex this year.

In-store promotions and sales aren’t the only reason shoppers favor South Coast Plaza. Each year, the mall features holiday decorations and activities that have become annual traditions for local families.

“One thing, I think, that brings people back time and time again to South Coast Plaza at the holidays is our decor,” Gunn-Downing said.

The halls are festively decked out with 30,000 live poinsettias and three stylishly decorated holiday trees.

The Jewel Court tree is popular for holiday photos and usually celebrates the annual return of American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” to Segerstrom Hall by embracing the ballet’s theme. The Grand Tree in the Crate & Barrel/Macy’s Home Store is encircled by a miniature train track and Santa figures from around the world, while the outdoor Town Center tree hosts the Segerstrom family’s Annual Tree Lighting event, a tradition started 44 years ago.

A jazz trio serenades shoppers on Nov. 28 at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Each year the carousel horses are swapped out for reindeer at Carousel Court. Santa’s Express Train, located in Macy’s Home Store Wing center, offers complimentary train rides with any Santa photo purchase.

There are also two opportunities to visit Mr. Claus: in Santa’s Village in Carousel Court and at the “North Pole” in the Crate and Barrel/Macy’s Home Store wing.

The decorations, activities, pop-up shops and more all equate to a shopping experience that can’t be found online, Gunn-Downing said.

“South Coast Plaza really becomes a very magical place at the holidays,” she added.