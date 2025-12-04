Tamalfest organizers set aside ICE raid fears, return event to downtown Santa Ana

Tamales are a holiday tradition for many Latino families, and the variety and diversity among the dishes varies by household.

Some are wrapped in corn husks, while other are encased in banana leaves. There are the types stuffed with savory fillings — think spicy braised pork or cheese — as well as the dulce or sweet varieties made with pineapple or strawberry.

Downtown Santa Ana’s Tamalfest — tamal without the “e” is the Spanish word for a single masa-based wrap — is one way to get a proper sampling. Now in it’s sixth year, the annual family-friendly food and entertainment festival will return from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 13 on W. 4th Street, between Broadway and Ross Street.

Hosted by Downtown Santa Ana Feel Good Events, this year’s fest will feature 15 local restaurants and small businesses.

“We have 11 vendors returning from last year, and we are always excited to host vendors from Santa Ana,” said State Farm Insurance agent Eddie Quillares, who founded DTSA Feel Good Events. “It is important to highlight our brick and mortars located right here in our community.”

Local restaurants and small businesses serve tamales at the Tamalfest in downtown Santa Ana. (Courtesy of Downtown Santa Ana Feel Good Events)

After becoming inspired by Placentia’s large annual tamale festival, Quillares hosted the first Santa Ana installment in 2019.

Motivated by a desire to help stimulate downtown’s economy, while also showcasing the authentic tamale vendors in the city, his State Farm agency sponsored the inaugural event and sold over 12,000 tamales. The Orange County Transportation Agency, Republic Services and Rep. Lou Correa (D-Anaheim) are also sponsors.

Although the festival has become a beloved Santa Ana tradition, Quillares said they briefly considered pausing this year’s event.

“We were thinking about taking a hiatus, because of everything going on, especially in our city,” Quillares said. “We were going to take a step back and analyze, ‘Is it a good idea during this tumultuous time?’”

This year’s ICE raids created a climate of tension in predominantly Latino communities that resulted in some cities canceling or postponing events. Long Beach canceled its annual Día de los Muertos Parade due to concerns over immigration enforcement, and the Santa Ana Unified School District suspended summer field trips.

Quillares said DTSA Feel Good Events decided to move forward.

“Ultimately, we wanted to create normalcy for people for seven hours,” he said. “With that pressure, we said, ‘We really need to go big this year, with more bands, more tamal vendors,’ so people can continue to enjoy themselves and celebrate our community and our culture.”

Tamales dressed in queso and crema at a previous Tamalfest in downtown Santa Ana. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Attendees can look forward to tamales from Sabor Cito, Gonzales Northgate Market, Taqueria De Anda, Bandito Taqueria, Tacompadre, Ruby’s Tamales, Tamales Dona Soco, Rivas Mexican Food, Casa Ramos Cocina Mexican, Miguel’s Jr., Casa Oaxaca Restaurant, Chevitas Juice & Bagels, Perla Mexican Cuisine, Jugos Acapulco and Loosies Pizza.

“Last year, Loosies had pizza tamales that sold out within 90 minutes,” said Quillares. “Who would have thought pepperoni and cheese tamale with pizza sauce would be a complete sell out?”

The 2025 menu includes creative takes, including tamales de esquites, or street corn tamales, and nacho tamales, along with a tamale eating contest.

Live musical performances and a tamal eating contest are part of the entertainment planned for Tamalfest 2025. (Courtesy of Downtown Santa Ana Feel Good Events)

The musical lineup kicks off with DJ Allierock spinning at 3 p.m., followed by Mariachi Las Catrinas at 4:30 p.m., rock en Espanol group Modulo at 6 p.m., Spaghetti Cumbia at 8 p.m. and a surprise guest at 9 p.m.

Quillares said he hopes the event brings people out to downtown while giving locals a chance to honor family recipes.

“I think what this event does is show people how amazing and cool it is to be Latino and how cool Latino culture is,” Quillares said. “We love showcasing that to the rest of Orange County.”

Downtown Santa Ana’s Tamalfest is from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 13 on W. 4th Street, between Broadway and Ross Street. For details visit dtsafeelgoodevents.com.