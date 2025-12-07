The Crowd: More than $700,000 raised to benefit those with spinal cord injuries

An enthusiastic overflow ballroom crowd turned out for a festive gathering earlier this season in support of spinal cord injury survivors at Balboa Bay Resort.

Non-profit Walking With Anthony attracted 400 guests for dinner, celebrating its 15th anniversary gala dedicated to transforming recovery outcomes for spinal cord injury survivors. The evening, billed as “Stand Up For A Cause,” raised more than $700,000.

Funds are earmarked for services providing rehabilitation grants to individuals and families navigating the challenge of recovery.

“Walking With Anthony” was founded by Micki Purcell and her son Anthony Purcell. Anthony’s spinal cord injury resulting from a life-altering accident as a young man became the catalyst for addressing the issues of those facing recovery.

“Walking With Anthony was born out of hope, perseverance and a belief that recovery is possible,” said Micki, who serves as Walking With Anthony’s chief executive. “This incredible milestone — and the funds raised — would not be possible without our generous sponsors, partners and supporters who share our vision.

“The right therapy at the right time can mean the difference between a life of isolation and one of independence. Thanks to their commitment, we are helping more survivors reclaim their lives. Recovery can’t wait.”

Anthony Purcell, executive director of the non-profit that bears his name, also attended. The handsome man in a wheelchair, who was surrounded by family said, “True recovery means addressing both the body and the mind and thanks to our incredible supporters, we’re helping survivors find that balance and rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose.”

Tony Award-winning actress Ali Stroker was recognized at the gala for redefining the representation of spinal cord victims in the entertainment industry. She notably appeared on Broadway using a wheelchair, winning the Tony Award for best supporting actress in 2019 for her role as Ado Annie in a revival of “Oklahoma!”

Stroker received a standing ovation as she delivered a rousing rendition of “A Million Dreams” from the 2017 Disney musical, “The Greatest Showman.”

Joining Stoker accepting both honors and appreciation for their advocacy and support was Dr. Daniel Amen, a psychiatrist and founder of Amen Clinics, which focuses on brain health and mental well being.

Accepting praise for the important work of the Hoag Pickup Family Neuroscience Institute and Hoag Spinal Institute was Dr. Tim Lucas. Both institutes were lauded for groundbreaking spinal and brain care, therapeutic innovation and patient-centered recovery.

Several emotional moments of the evening came when San Francisco Police Sgt. Kevin Brugaletta, who sustained life-altering spinal injuries in the line of duty in 2023, was surprised with a $10,000 rehabilitation grant presented by Walking With Anthony and the National First Responders Fund. The grant will help cover critical recovery costs as Brugaletta continues his rehabilitation journey.

Spinal cord injury survivor Jason Coleman also made a miraculous walk across the stage — a powerful testament to the mission of Walking With Anthony and the impact of continued rehabilitation support.

Guests enjoyed elegant dining, inspiring speeches and a live auction that included a backstage concert experience with John Stamos and The Beach Boys and a custom veneer transformation by Dr. Charles Glaser of Apa Aesthetics, valued at over $90,000.

Charlie Hawkins of Vital Medical graciously donated a custom electric wheelchair worth more than $25,000.

The gala was produced by Elite OC Productions. Committee Co-Chairs were Krissy Nardecchia and John Moroney.

Spotted in the crowd were Balboa Bay Club Board of Governors Chair John Wortman, Anne Wortmann, Jennifer and Matt Midgett, Monty and Goldie Bisson, Phillip and Stacy Mamatas, Rita and Michael Purcell, Chrissie and Steve Bogard, Dr. Ty Stephen and Melissa Locke.