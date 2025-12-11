10 years, still en pointe: ABT’s ‘Nutcracker’ returns to Segerstrom Center

It has been a decade since the American Ballet Theatre first brought its production of “The Nutcracker” to Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The magical holiday show returned to the main stage in Costa Mesa on Thursday and continues through Dec. 21.

The production features ABT’s roster of dancers, choreography by the acclaimed Alexei Ratmansky, set and costumes from Tony-ward-winning Richard Hudson and Orange County’s own Pacific Symphony playing Tchaikovsky’s score.

“The Nutcracker” follows Clara, a young girl who receives a nutcracker doll as a Christmas gift at her family holiday party. When she goes to sleep, she dreams the nutcracker has come to life as a prince. Together, the two go on a journey through magical lands filled with dancing snowflakes and waltzing flowers and even battle an army of mice.

Along with commemorating the show’s 10th year, ABT continues the tradition of including dancers from the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at the Segerstrom Center in the production. The school, founded in 2015 as an expansion of the renowned New York-based company, is named for the late Orange County philanthropist and former ABT board member.

Fifty students from the school will participate in this year’s production with eight of them taking on lead roles.

Mice, under the direction of the Rat King in American Ballet Theatre “The Nutcracker.” (Courtesy of Segerstrom Center for the Arts)

“Our mission at the ABT Gillespie School is to inspire and cultivate the next generation of dancers,” said Susan Brooker, the school’s artistic director, in a statement. “‘The Nutcracker’ offers our students an extraordinary opportunity to perform alongside some of the world’s most accomplished ballet artists.”

Principle children performers this year include Atticus Cunningham and Jack Loo as the young Nutcracker Prince, Rosey Francis and Chloe Cho as young Clara, Mabel Francis and Ella Grossi as the Little Mouse and Judah Gaglio and Shane Duncan as Clara’s brother, Fritz.

“Our ABT Gillespie students are ready to shine in ‘The Nutcracker,’” Brooker said.

For those looking to make the viewing extra special, a limited number of “VIP Sweet Seats” are still available. Besides prime Orchestra seating, “Sweet Seats” include a Segerstrom Center keepsake ornament, a collectible poster, Laderach chocolates and a holiday cookie, all inside a commemorative 10th anniversary tote bag.

The American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” is on stage through Dec. 21 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tickets, which start at $39, are available at scfta.org.